Homelessness is a huge crisis in most communities. One must ask how people get to the point that they become homeless. Is it due to addiction, mental health issues, lack of jobs or lack of affordable housing? There are usually multiple factors that lead to the crisis of not having a roof over your head.
With many services available to the homeless, I recently read about a specific type of program that is leading to a downward spiral, leaving the homeless person in a crisis state. This program is giving free hotel rooms to the homeless, sometimes with free alcohol, cigarettes and cannabis. Most of these programs do not have any case management services. What does that mean? The person who is homeless receives no help with job assistance, addiction, mental health diagnosis or learning to become self-efficient, so he/she can move out and live in a home or apartment of their own.
An example of this program is in San Francisco. It is being called a failed experiment by the New York Post. Placement of homeless individuals in rooms can vary from a Motel 6 up to luxury hotel rooms. How it is possible for the homeless to be allowed to stay in hotel rooms for free? They are being designated as emergency front-line workers, usually dedicated to doctors, nurses and similar professions.
Neighborhoods do not know these homeless individuals are staying in hotel rooms there. Residents may reject the homeless being there, due to some having criminal backgrounds, severe mental illness and drug/alcohol addictions. This information can be kept quiet due to the city evoking emergency disaster law, which allows for their personal information to be kept quiet. “Officials refuse to notify the public about what is happening in their community and are blocking the press by withholding the list of hotels and preventing reporters from entering the properties,” stated the New York Post article.
The result of this social experiment is rampant drug use; increased crime; vagrancy outside of the hotels; destruction of property; being given needle kits, which they are required to call the front desk before shooting up; needles being discarded improperly; no mental health services; increased deaths; and feeling demoralized. “City and hotel workers are required to sign nondisclosure agreements and are forbidden from discussing what they’re seeing,” the article states.
It was concluded that the hotel experiment does not help homeless individuals become more self-sufficient, unlikely to help homeless individuals at all, and will not elevate the city’s most destitute districts.
In Bakersfield, there is at least one organization that is doing everything right to help the homeless population. Flood Ministries’ motto is to reduce homelessness and transform lives. According to its website, Flood Ministries “work together to provide services that will result in ending unsheltered homelessness through the provision of street-outreach, housing navigation, case management and supportive services. Along with our county partners, we aspire to deliver whole person care that addresses the physical, emotional, and mental needs of the people we serve.”
Flood Ministries is the largest and primary provider of street outreach in Kern County. Its mission, through the love of God, is to link the homeless population to “appropriate resources and services, navigate them through the supportive housing process, and provide case management after they are housed.”
Executive director Jim Wheeler said, “We are out in the field everyday engaging, assessing and linking people experiencing unsheltered homelessness to appropriate resources, services, and shelters, in order to help them move from the streets into a stable housing situation.” This is done through collaborating with many other agencies that offer support and assistance.
With such a great program like Flood Ministries in our community, San Francisco could learn a lesson about how to help homeless individuals become self-sufficient, instead of giving them everything for free.
Stefanie Daubert is a Bakersfield resident, a master of social work student and a political writer, blogger and podcaster.