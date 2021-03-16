“The United States doesn’t deport veterans.”
Recalling his conversation with his public defender in Kern County, U.S. Army Veteran Albert Martinez was reassured that he would be paroled after serving time just like everyone else. On the advice of his public defender, he took a plea deal related to his charges and instead was deported from the very country he had served for years.
Growing up in Lamont, Martinez witnessed his parents struggle in the fields, coming home exhausted from the long hours beaten by the sun. Academically driven, he was a top student, graduating in just three years from Arvin High. Without financial support from his family and with the desire to serve his country and obtain an education, he enlisted to serve. Wanting to get his citizenship squared away, he brought up his concerns to a recruiter who explained to him, “Once you put on that uniform, once you swear that oath, you are an American.” Promising citizenship within a year, Albert was excited to serve his country.
After passing exams with flying colors, he was on a plane to Fort Knox to complete training. Unfortunately, for Martinez and other green card holders, their desire to become citizens was often overshadowed as military objectives were prioritized. Though he brought this up to his commanding officers and began the process, Martinez’s application got lost in bureaucracy. Upon being honorably discharged in 2001, Martinez still had not been granted citizenship. Once home, Martinez sought to attend college and become a CHP officer. During this time, Martinez also discovered he was going to be a father.
Having served in the Middle East operating Tanks, Martinez was diagnosed with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder by the VA. Upon his return, he found himself turning to alcohol and drugs in order to self-medicate and cope with his traumatic experiences. Martinez had spoken to his superiors about his night sweats, flashbacks and growing dependence on alcohol. Unfortunately, he was not provided with the resources he needed to transition back to civilian life. After facing charges related to his self-medication, Martinez served his sentence and was ready to make amends. Instead, due to his immigrant status, he was sent to a federal detention center. Not wanting to spend another day in incarceration, Martinez decided not to fight his case and was subsequently deported.
Sixteen years later, over a Zoom call, Martinez recalled those words from his public defender: “The United States doesn’t deport veterans.” Unfortunately for Martinez and hundreds of other deported veterans, we know this is not true.
His story is the story of Erasmo Mendizabal, who, after serving his country, found out that he was subject to deportation because he had not finished his naturalization process. Though Gov. Jerry Brown gave Mendizabal a full and unconditional pardon for his offenses in 2017, he remains in Mexico until a judge throws out his deportation charges. Their stories are the stories of hundreds of other deported veterans like Laura Meza, and nonveteran migrants like America Hernandez.
After enrolling at a University in Mexico, Martinez became a certified English teacher. While Martinez has regained control of his life, the scars of his military service and deportation are still there. Expecting a child with his partner in the United States before he was deported, more than anything, Martinez longs for the opportunity to meet his now teenage daughter.
As Jose Gaspar wrote years ago, the cruel irony in this broken system is that our law provides for the body of a deported veteran to be returned, since as veterans, they are entitled to burial in a national cemetery and a military funeral. As Martinez put it, however, “There is no honor in bringing back veterans dead in a casket.”
At 11:30 a.m. Friday, we invite you to join us at the Chicano Spot Clothing Store at 931 California Ave., as we gather to honor the stories of Albert, Erasmo, America and other veteran and nonveteran immigrants as we unveil a mural as part of the Leave no one Behind project. Illustrated by deported veteran Javier Rojas, the mural will also feature unique QR codes for the public to learn more about each of these individual’s stories.
On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden promised to reunite families. It is up to him and all of our elected officials to reunite these soldiers with their families. It’s time for a #NewWayForward.
It’s time to bring our deported veterans home.
Randy Villegas is an assistant professor of political science at College of the Sequoias and a Ph.D. candidate in politics at UC Santa Cruz. The views reflected are his own.