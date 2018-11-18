The homeless uprise in Bakersfield seems to have reached a tipping point, where the county of Kern needs to step in and intervene on the issue.
Around the entire city, more and more congregations of homeless people can be seen in various locations (i.e., around freeways such as Highway 58 and the 99 overpass, the Promenade shopping center, downtown and east Bakersfield). With the recent increase of homelessness in Kern County, 9 percent in 2017 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it seems that the problem is only becoming exasperated, as 2018 seemed to show an increase in the homeless population overall, especially in the west Bakersfield area.
After living in west Bakersfield for the last 12 years, the last two years has seen more and more individuals sleeping in the streets, outside businesses and stores, begging for money or necessities, with little to no effort and resolution for these problems. Around the Rosedale area, law enforcement does not pick up these individuals, as most homeless shelters and centers around the city seem to either be overpopulated or unable to accommodate the increase in this population. With the increase in businesses, restaurants, etc. in Bakersfield overall, and the decrease in unemployment rates and overall increase in growth and prosperity in the city, why is Bakersfield increasing in its homelessness rate and why is the population of this demographic overall becoming more and more noticeable around the city? Why are we seeing homelessness in areas where homelessness had never been seen before?
Moving these individuals to other areas of the city is not a solution, but rather increasing an already problematic issue. Relocation is not a practical solution, as the issue still exists and only creates a butterfly effect, in the sense that this demographic is getting larger every year. If a localized or state effort needs to take place to clean up the streets or programs and initiatives designed to provide better services or help for these individuals, some solution needs to be in the works before this problem becomes worse.
Bakersfield is developing into a metropolitan area, where prosperity and demand are on the forefront of its growth. With a county initiative to eliminate homelessness before the year 2030, this reality now could not be any further from the truth.
Luis Estrada is a full-time graduate student at University of Southern California.