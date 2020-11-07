Working remotely has certainly offered diverse and demanding challenges, but it has also provided opportunities for increased connectivity and collaboration among colleagues and a heightened understanding of the stressors and challenges other departments and employees face.
Within days of the campus shutdown, several rural initiative GroupMe groups were created that have facilitated instant access to colleagues and the resolution of any number of problems: password resets, BC policy clarifications or securing of needed event support. It’s been wonderful to throw an issue out to the whole team and watch magic transpire. Someone volunteers and the need is met.
This is not a new ethos for the RI team, but the much broader range and level of connectivity has allowed greater implementation of the team’s ethos. Collaboration between all BC employees has also been simplified and magnified. Academic technology posts weekly office hours, and I have popped in and had immediate resolution on issues that otherwise would have required multiple emails and a lot of guesswork to resolve. I have been able to explore innovative ideas to assist foreign, highly educated individuals through collaboration with the Career Education team. A shout out to Freddie Rodriguez who has gone above and beyond to accommodate a student who works relentless hours in the field. Length forces me to allow these two examples to be representative of the many inter-departmental collaborations BC staff have enjoyed during the lockdown.
Increased connectivity and collaboration naturally lead to a deeper understanding of others’ struggles and obstacles. In meetings to instate new A&R policies for EMLS students with PR holds, I learned of the audits, decreased staff and huge work load A&R shoulders. In turn, A&R staff glimpsed the multiple barriers AE staff face to serve rural communities. Faculty who generally serve Bakersfield students have rosters that now include rural students. Issues of inadequate internet connection and speed, grueling work schedules and lack of exposure to basic technology applications are now felt by all. I believe this unites BC employees in unique and special ways.
The pandemic has wreaked untold global suffering and chaos. American society has become divided in countless, destructive ways. BC students’ lives and studies have been interrupted and hindered. Nothing can erase or diminish that. But, as always, positive outcomes exist. Let’s hold on tightly to the good and fight for the positive changes to persist even after we are able to return to campus. The strides we’ve made toward greater connectivity, collaboration and understanding are worth preserving. After all, we are BC.
Kim Collins currently works as a program technician for Bakersfield College Adult Education, primarily serving students in north Kern rural communities.