Famously Albert Einstein developed thought experiments to decipher mysteries of nature. We are trying to decipher our perilous lives in times of COVID-19. It’s time for a thought experiment.
A sudden, uncontainable and exponential burst of a novel virus in vulnerable populations demanded severe mitigating measures. Lockdowns, you see, were forced on us by ambiguous viral games that germinated in Wuhan. Let history audit accountabilities and ascribe culpabilities. In the face of a fast disseminating virus, a temporizing measure to approximate demand and supply in health care, aimed to sidestep avoidable human misery, lockdowns may have served that particular purpose. But the cost has been huge. Lockdowns flattened sanity, ambition and purpose. By some estimates, number of non-COVID-19 deaths related to directives of delay in “elective” care and fears related to COVID-19 equaled COVID-19-related deaths. Financial burdens have been globe-shattering.
Societal consequences, a jump in mental illnesses, a ruined school year, delayed careers, exacerbation of preexisting political divide, erosion of trust in science and building quarantine fatigue compelled, and to some degree, hastened the reopening of society.
The basic conundrum lingers nonetheless. To move the economy forward, we have to resolve health care issues. To resolve health care issues, we have to kill the virus or the vulnerability.
The virus is here to stay. After escaping its origins, a global metastasis makes elimination strategy impractical.
Fatality rates are being favorably impacted by evolving pharmaceuticals and in-hospital patient management strategies.
Beyond that a vaccine offers eternal hope. Pharmaceuticals traditionally take years to generate effective regimens. Vaccines even longer.
There is reason to hope that by riding on cumulative knowledge, collaborative efforts and creative advances, we may have an effective vaccine in the foreseeable future. However, we need to remain cognizant of the possibility that an effective vaccine may never be developed.
New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and others have developed protective cocoons to cordon off the virus with a strategy that’s putting all its eggs in the hope of effective vaccination. Let that hope come to fruition.
The logistics of scalability to have an effective vaccine available to 8 billion people remain formidable, as are the concerns about acceptance of vaccines by a large majority of the population. As we know virus anywhere is virus everywhere.
We need to crawl out from underneath this rock. We need to consider a hybrid approach while we await a vaccine.
This pandemic has only two participants: virus and us. The virus has shown its hand. We know it has a strike zone. Preventative distancing, masks and hygiene are effective deterrents. Masks incidentally have become an amusing controversy looking for a rationale. I wonder how many patients will undergo surgery with surgical teams coughing and sneezing over an opened abdomen. Rationale is the same. Infected persons, asymptomatic or otherwise, should not unwittingly spread the virus to the vulnerable. It’s not about personal invincibility; it’s about social responsibility. Masks are not intended to be a veil. A properly fitting face shield works too. It can “lift” the veil and still contain the spread.
The virus adversely discriminates against the infirm and old. The virus likes congestion and crowds. The kneeled knee that smothered George Floyd’s last breath will forever live in infamy as it poignantly lent a lasting image to abominable racism. George Floyd dignified life as he lost his own. Peaceful protests and full-throated demands for a just change are imperative. The virus, however, is agnostic to the righteousness and passions. Let’s stay safe and play to win.
We need to face the virus. The virus is not bashful. When we hide, it seeks. Face the virus with the young and healthy. Face the virus with tools that tame it. Limit the load of infection through masks, preventative distancing and effective hygiene. A lower infection dose may act as a poor man’s vaccine, allowing immunity build up and minimizing adverse outcomes.
But like all wars, the COVID-19 war will have its casualties. We need to defend the sick and old. Then we need to allow infection to spread while monitoring the spread through hospital occupancy and spare capacity. We need to stop counting infections through a prism of fear. We need to celebrate them as a bridge to the other side.
Herd immunity we generate in the process will be an experiment worth the thought.
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in Interventional Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease, and Internal Medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.