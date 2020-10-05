On June 5, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office released a call for action to all 116 California community colleges regarding racial equity within California’s community college system (https://www.cccco.edu/-/media/CCCCO-Website/Files/Communications/dear-california-community-colleges-family). This call for action outlined six major steps for California community colleges to take to root out structural racism within the college system.
Bakersfield College has taken the chancellor’s call for action very seriously and is working to implement these six steps. Step two of the call to action asks campus leaders to host open dialogue about anti-racist work.
As the nexus of learning and academic information at BC, the BC Grace Van Dyke Bird Library is ready and willing to help tackle this effort.
As a result, the library is hosting a new event series for 2020-2021 called Learning Together. We hope that this series aids BC faculty and staff in understanding how to recognize individual and societal racism, as well as how to engage respectfully with others by building racial and cultural competence.
The Learning Together series consists of six events during the 2020-21 academic year in which the BC campus will discuss a common read, watch or listen chosen by the library. Each event will center around a different reading (or podcast, video or work of art) that the campus community will view in advance of the event, while the event itself will consist of a moderated discussion of that event’s common medium.
In addition, the library has put together a guide that contains the items of the event’s discussion as well as additional articles, videos and podcasts that are aimed to raise our college colleagues’ awareness of racial and cultural disparities. This guide, while curated by the BC library, contains submissions provided by BC faculty and staff. The guide is available for review at https://bakersfieldcollege.libguides.com/culturalcompetence
Our inaugural Learning Together was held Sept. 22. After a brief introduction from college President Sonya Christian and library chair Kirk Russell, Justin Worland, writer for Time Magazine, discussed his article, “The Overdue Awakening: Ending Centuries of Racism Requires Systemic Change.” The informative Q&A was moderated by history faculty Oliver Rosales. Worland’s article was chosen because it nicely frames future discussions of the Learning Together series of events due to its stripped down explanation of systemic racism.
BC Grace Van Dyke Bird Library is looking forward to leading these campuswide discussions throughout this academic year. We hope that fostering this open dialogue among colleagues will help build and maintain an inclusive learning environment for our students.
Mindy Wilmot (MLIS) and Faith Bradham (MLS) serve as reference librarians at Bakersfield College.