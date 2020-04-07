If you’re anything like me, social distancing has meant putting too many hours on your computer, drinking gallons of caffeine and stressing over student equity and technical malfunctions. Hopefully you’ve been able to take care of yourselves. Remember, go outside (stay six feet away!), start a new hobby (keeping six feet away!) and finish some projects at home (six feet away from mine!).
I’ve started a vegetable garden; big thanks to Bakersfield College’s Horticultural Lab for the cherry tomatoes and chili peppers growing in the backyard right now (I take full responsibility for their inevitable deaths). I’m also in the process of brewing my first batch of kombucha, which is essentially fermented, vinegary black tea. I’m basically a moonshiner, err, I mean “farmer” now. I am a historian farmer: a farmstorian. Alas, I digress.
This piece is about answering a simple question that I can’t stop asking myself: how can we help our community, right now, when it needs it the most?
Currently, aid for organizations that assist our most at-risk communities is staggeringly low. It makes sense; we are under self-quarantine. Frankly, people are scared. And that is OK. It’s OK to be afraid and fearful during uncertain times. What isn’t OK, however, is letting that fear run us and guide our decisions. So, what can we do to help?
I’ve compiled a short list of suggestions. I would love for people to piggy back off of this post, adding more. Remember, the key is not to wantonly disregard quarantine measures; it’s to adhere to them as much as possible while also aiding, safely, in any way that we can:
• Check in on our neighbors: two weeks ago, I made an Instagram post offering assistance to anyone who couldn’t leave their homes. This is especially important for neighbors who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. If they need groceries, a pharmacy run or whatever, I will help. I am healthy, able and capable enough to go make that run for them. If you can, extend the same offer.
• Donate food or money to our local food banks: according to the Food Research Action Center, Bakersfield is ranked the No. 1 food hardship area in America. To combat this, the Community Action Partnership of Kern was formed (52 percent of the people they serve are children). Donate to http://www.capk.org/programs/food-bank/ Also donate to Bakersfield College’s Renegade Pantry at studentlife@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
• Donate blood: this is hugely important right now. Due to the nature of flattening the curve, blood bank donations have dropped sharply. This can literally mean life or death for some people. Donor centers are located at 5901 Truxton Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive in Bakersfield.
• Write letters to people stuck in isolation: this one is less obvious, but there are many people right now in assisted living centers and hospitals who cannot receive visitors. Even though it is an ancient art, I encourage everyone, especially those with children, to write a letter and send it to someone whose health may be reliant on that bit of random kindness. Google for details how.
• Support local businesses: Starbucks and McDonald's are going to make it through this economic downturn just fine; however, many local, small businesses are at risk. Between you and me, if Mama Roomba closes (or Hon Ramen, Jasmine the New Taste, Panchitos, Martin’s Meats, Luigis and the list goes on), I’m going straight up Mad Max in this beast. Many local restaurants and coffee shops are offering take out/curbside assistance, or you can buy gift cards to redeem later.
•Daily neighborhood cleanups: hopefully we are all getting out into this beautiful weather daily for exercise. If so, there are steps we can take to help beautify our neighborhoods. Keep a small bag with you to collect garbage or refuse you encounter on your walks to dispose of properly later. Also, step up your recycling game if you haven’t already.
My hope is that this list inspires people and continues to grow. Remember, the No. 1 priority is safety and flattening the COVID-19 infection curve. However, if you feel that you can stay safe while giving back to the community, then please do so. We are Kern County. We are Bakersfield.
Jeff Newby is an assistant professor of history at Bakersfield College.