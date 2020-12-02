We have lost our River.
We named her that because
River used to be clear
And shiny as the sky
She used to run a lot
And was last seen near the Kern Parkway
Now she’s a little sandy
You’ll recognize her if you see her
Please help find our dear River.
Seriously, close your eyes and imagine a wet river running through town again, year round, even if it’s but a few inches deep. Imagine what it would do for you and especially our businesses in our city. Bicyclists will ride down the parkway and motorists would drive over our bridges looking down to see her, fresh and clean.
Businesses would flourish like restaurants and retail stores with lots of customers. Bicycle shops would sell out of bikes. New businesses like kayak shops and fishing shops would grow. The city would run the water through town and then give it to the farmers west, southwest, and northwest of the city. I think the farmers would also like this.
Right now, there is 50,000 acre feet of water that is unclaimed.
There are others who are trying to get it, but only the city of Bakersfield, if awarded, promises to run this 50,000 AcFt (an acre foot is a football field full of one foot of water) right through the riverbed and on to the farmers as we all share its values. Our city is the only applicant for this “unappropriated water” that has the necessary pumps, riverbed and canals to deliver it for all to share.
The decision if the city gets this water will be made soon by the California State Water Resources Control Board. So write a postcard or letter to them.
Call or write your city council member and tell them we want to bring back the Kern. Write to our new city manager and tell him to fight for us. He did great things for Stockton (they made a movie about him and his mayor called "Stockton On My Mind") and now he can work magic for us. See the movie.
We need to send a delegation to Sacramento and the California State Water Resources Control Board. There is a new group of young people working hard for this water. They call themselves Bring Back the Kern. Reach out to them on Facebook. They even started a petition on Change.org which is found on Facebook. Please sign it — and join the movement! There is also an older group still forging ahead to make this a possibility. Reach them at Kernriverparkway.org or on Facebook.
So if the wind blows tomorrow
The sand from the riverbed will fly
You’ll know she’s not far away
Help us find River.
Richard O’Neil is a member of the Kern River Parkway Foundation.