Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District is committed to protecting public health and we are taking proactive measures to protect our staff and residents by helping to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. While many of our in-person operations have been modified, we are still conducting essential services such as mosquito surveillance, inspections and control to prevent mosquito-transmitted diseases.
The recent rain has increased standing water and created additional breeding sources for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes can lay their eggs in sources of water as small as a bottle cap and can complete their life cycle, from egg to adult, in about a week. Below is some information about ways residents can help prevent the spread of mosquito-transmitted diseases. If children are home from school it’s a great time to involve them in checking yards, dumping and draining all standing water.
Spring is here, and as the weather warms up, more time will be spent outside. Take this opportunity to prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home!
During this economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many residents are experiencing financial hardship. If you are unable to maintain your swimming pool, whether it’s operating the filtration system, purchasing necessary chemicals to balance the water chemistry, or paying for pool cleaning service due to this recession, please give the district a call and we can come treat your unmaintained swimming pool for mosquito larvae free of charge to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in your backyard.
Some preventative measures you can take around your home include:
- Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including in flower pots, old tires, buckets, pet dishes and trash cans
- Clean rain gutters clogged with leaves
- Repair leaking faucets and broken sprinklers
- Install screens on windows and doors and keep them in good repair
- Dress in loose-fitting long sleeves and pants
- Apply insect repellent containing EPA-registered active ingredients, including DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535, according to label instructions. Repellents keep mosquitoes from biting. DEET can be used safely on infants and children 2 months of age and older.
While mosquitoes are vectors of several diseases, including West Nile virus, COVID-19 cannot be transmitted by mosquito bites. We encourage you to follow the CDC guidelines about slowing the spread of COVID-19. Please call the District office at 661-589-2744 for a mosquito service request.
Terry Knight is the public information officer for the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District.