Ever since the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, everything has seemed uncertain and turned into a wild ride.
The year started almost immediately with a significant United States military drone strike and assassination of an Iraqi military general, leading to concerns of the possibility of another Middle East conflict. Then sadly we hear about the untimely passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter in a tragic accident. Then we had the first case in the United States of the coronavirus in late January. That first case of the coronavirus, however, was only the beginning.
Eventually we had millions of cases, sparking the government to issue lockdowns and curfews on the American people. While it is not debatable that the coronavirus is a significant health threat, I believe government must balance these risks with personal liberty and freedom.
These lockdowns and shutdowns of the economy cause great pain and stress on many Americans. The shutdowns not only lead to destruction of businesses and a declining American economy, but can have horrible effects on mental health and the stability of American households. It will be interesting to see if suicide rates, mental health issues and child abuse increase along with the shutdowns.
Now as we near the end of the year, we are facing a resurgence of not only the virus, but the shutdowns. I understand and recognize that the coronavirus is a threat, but so are many things we face on a regular basis. Heart disease, traffic accidents, homicide, among many other threats, should be mitigated when possible, but always the question is at what cost?
There is always a cost-benefit analysis to consider. It is always possible to go too far, and I feel we have gone too far with the attempts to mitigate the threats of the coronavirus on our society.
Jack Tobias is a 21-year-old Cal State Bakersfield agriculture business major.