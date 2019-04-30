“Come to camp this summer” is on a poster touting the activities at camp and inviting teenagers to apply. This might evoke images of mountain lakes, boating, fishing, sandy beaches, hiking, sleeping bags and smores around the campfire. At the annual encampment for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America, some of these activities can be found, minus the lake, fishing and smores. Our 10-day camp for boys and girls ages 14-17 is the only one of its kind in the country; it takes place at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, an active military base located on the coast between Los Angeles and San Diego.
I serve as a Kern County representative for Devil Pups, along with my wife, Cheryl, as well as Julio and Olivia Garcia. The Devil Pups Youth Program For America, which emphasizes “Growth Through Challenge,” is seeking interested candidates for the July 25 through Aug. 3 program. Each year we invite boys and girls to take this challenge. This program strives to develop in its participants qualities of good citizenship, confidence, personal discipline, teamwork and respect for others, their family and their country. Teens who have completed the 10-day camp tell us it was the hardest thing they have ever done, and also the coolest. Instructors are specially selected volunteer active duty Marine Corps officers and non-commissioned officers as well as Devil Pups staff, most of whom are retired Marines.
Here’s a list of some of the activities teens can expect during their 10 days at Devil Pups: obstacle courses, Camp Pendleton Mud Run course, tour the USS Midway in San Diego Harbor, run on one of the best beaches in California, go on several hikes with Marine Corps packs, two overnight campouts and relax with MRE meals, climb “Old Smokey,” the highest mountain at Camp Pendleton, march in formation, and swim in Marine Corps pools (including jumping off a 15- and 25-foot tower), to name a few.
United States Marines were given the name “Devil Dogs” in World War I by enemy troops they were fighting due to their accomplishments on the battlefield and “never give up” spirit. The Devil Pups name is derived from this rich Marine Corps history.
To apply, visit www.devilpups.com, then follow the dropdown menu to “Becoming a Devil Pup” then “How to Apply.” Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on “Fillable/Printable Application.” Do not print or fill out pages L5 or R6 (Physical Examination and Physical Fitness Test). Those will be completed later if the student is selected.
Fill out the areas in black that are required by the Devil Pup, parent or guardian. Leave the red and blue boxes blank. Complete the application, print all the pages and add signatures as needed by the parent/guardian and Devil Pup candidate. Mail the entire nine-page packet to Devil Pups Kern County, P.O. Box 81422, Bakersfield, CA 93380-1422. Applications must be received by May 11.
The physical fitness test and tryouts will be held at 6:30 a.m. May 18 at a location in Bakersfield. Once applications are received, applicants will be advised of the exact location. The physical fitness test consists of push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups (timed arm hang for females) and a 1-mile run. Each teen is interviewed to gauge their suitability for the program. We are allowed to send 27 boys and girls from Kern County. It is free, and we typically have twice as many teens apply as we have room to send. As you can imagine, competition is fierce.
For more information, contact Olivia Garcia at 661-429-0496 or devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com and also www.devilpups.com and look at our videos of camp life.
If you want to have the most memorable summer camp ever, learn to be a leader and build lifelong relationships, apply and see if you’ve got what it takes to be one of us.
Dick Taylor retired from the position of director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department and is a liaison representative for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America. He can be reached at devilpupsbakersfield@hotmail.com.