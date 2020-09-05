If you’ve had the privilege of hearing Gregory Porter sing in person, you know you have heard one of the most beautiful voices in music history. And for that voice to be connected to Bakersfield, where he was raised, the pride is immeasurable.
But I couldn’t help but let this quote from a recent Los Angeles Times article (“Gregory Porter sings of love, but unspeakable grief and the scars of racism lie just beneath”) overshadow that pride. In that article, the most powerful vocalist to come out of our city reflected about his upbringing in Bakersfield on the heels of his new album.
“Bakersfield is not a small town, but they sure keep it that way,” he told The Times. “The infrastructure is not there. The art is not there. You can go to a 50,000-person city in France and they have a museum and an orchestra and it’ll be really high level. We’re not there.”
Those of us who are involved in local groups and community organizations aimed to grow and better Bakersfield know that many times, it’s our own local residents who are our own worst enemy – who speak negatively about our town.
But this one hurts if only because I’d hope he’d know better.
Mr. Porter, Bakersfield has an amazing symphony orchestra. We’ve had one for more than 85 years. It also has several impressive museums that highlight the best in local, national and international visual arts, history and culture. And art? Oh, it’s there. In fact, it’s everywhere.
Yes, there is room for improvement, and there are countless people locally who are trying to make those improvements. Even during this pandemic, The Hub of Bakersfield nonprofit gave away more than a dozen grants to local artists to inspire art and help people during the stay-at-home orders. The funds for those grants came directly from our own community members. (Full disclosure: I’m a board member on The Hub)
It seems to me – from reading his interviews and hearing his music – that Mr. Porter is who he is because of Bakersfield, and the people in it. And while his experiences are his experiences, his statements about his hometown are not an accurate reflection of what is actually happening now.
And it is a bit ironic that a product of our community who is internationally acclaimed for his artistic genius would criticize the very community that helped create it.
“They sure keep it that way”? Who are the “they” Mr. Porter is speaking about? Because the “they” I know in Bakersfield are working day in and day out to continue shining the light on our town’s rich arts scenes, while being inclusive, and hoping to spread the love of arts to people in all corners of our community. My “they” includes Mr. Porter’s own sister, the beautiful and generous Lawanda Smith.
I get it – Bakersfield has its ugly history and ongoing issues. I was raised here, have traveled the world and have seen there is plenty of room for improvement here. But lack of the arts is not one of those issues, and neither is a void of people working to make Bakersfield a place everyone can be proud of.
In the end, we are all proud of Mr. Porter, his art, and his success. It would be nice if he took some time to find some pride in Bakersfield’s arts and successes, too.
Jorge Barrientos is the director of marketing and public relations at Chain | Cohn | Stiles and is involved in numerous local nonprofits and community organizations, including The Hub of Bakersfield.