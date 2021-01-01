It was just about one year ago when our frustrated and totally exhausted God, looking down on His creations, declared that He had to take a vacation. With that decision made, He called all the angels and saints together, told them his plan and said they would be in charge for the next year or so.
Angels and saints are good souls, sharp enough to know they were likely to have their hands full with such responsibility. Sensing potential governance issues that might arise, they opted to create communities to deal with the various issues — the problem being that the committee process involved some degree of politics, and no saint or angel was ever a politician.
Regardless, they went to work. They were all eager and excited, but one far more so than the others. Little Devil (aka LD) had been hiding among the others for years, causing whatever problems he could without drawing too much attention from God. Now, he could have a much freer hand with God out of the picture, and LD was ready to go.
Health and Welfare was the largest committee, and for the Health part, they wanted everyone to see their doctor. Welfare was more complicated, considering economics, living conditions and ethnic discrimination. LD got involved, leading them to come up with something he called v I r u s, that would make everyone sick so they would see their doctor. He said a mask would solve the ethnic identity problem, and his v I r u s would encourage people to use them. The angels and saints were worries about youngsters getting sick, so LD named the virus after a Mexican beer, suggesting no one under 21 would deal with it.
Living Conditions formed as a sub-group, and it looked at housing, shopping, public facilities, etc. LD had them organize looting so that everyone could have a new TV, clear off sections of sidewalks so sleeping would be more comfortable and make sure the gutters were such that excrement would flow away. Waste disposal sites could be eliminated since roadsides seemed to be able to handle all the trash, etc.
The Forest Management group was up to the task, until LD got involved. He had them meet at Napa, promising them a nice BBQ, preceded by a sampling of Napa's finest. While they were sampling, he got a bit careless with the charcoal lighter, and the smoke still hangs around the California forests.
LD's work with the Military helped them come up with some new ways to spend money. The Peace in the East group was scheduled to fly over there to help, but got stuck at LAX and never got a plane. The Weather group thought California was obsessed with wine making and drinking, so it was determined to dry out the state. Thanks a lot, LD. Note: He made this happen by putting huge windmills everywhere. They blow the clouds away that would have brought rain. Then he used the land formerly planned for cone storage (those orange things) for solar panels to provide electricity to run the windmills. Highways, roads and potholes adjusted by storing the cones along busy roadways, thus creating the illusion that work was actually being done on some project or another.
LD took special pride in having all those bad guy criminals released from prison, so apparently they would then have room to arrest all those restaurant owners for letting people eat. (Note: The issue of discrimination based on national origin came up with regard to closing eating places, but that was resolved by exempting all restaurants that also did laundry).
There is more, but I think it's time to seriously pray that God will come back this year. Have a blessed new year and at least an occasional laugh.
Richard Tucker is retired after 43 years in education.