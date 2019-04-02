The debate over the Green New Deal (Congressional legislation debate) reminds us that there are people who really believe that there are just a few years to fix the climate problem or the world will end. What does that mean?
Just a few more years? Do they really believe what they predict? Will life on earth cease to exist?
Al Gore predicted 13 years ago in the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” that “… humanity may have only 10 years left to save the planet from turning into a total frying pan.” He celebrated the profits from that film by purchasing a home on the California coast where, by now, water should be at his door step.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an American environmental attorney. As president of the Waterkeeper Alliance, a non-profit environmental group, he lectured Sean Hannity, several years ago, that soccer moms just don’t need an SUV to haul the team around. When questioned about his private jet, he replied that it was his lifestyle.
Sen. Bernie Sanders insisted that he fly by private jet when supporting Hillary Clinton after he lost the nomination in 2016.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently said that we have only 12 years left. Does she drive an electric car from New York to Washington, D.C.?
Most celebrities, who preach green energy, fly their private jets all over the world. Do these people really believe what they preach? Or is this a “do as I say” situation? It appears that real concern about earth’s climate is only for the masses.
What is not debatable is that, worldwide, more than 80 percent of man-made energy comes from fossil fuels, according to the US Energy Information Administration. There is not enough green power generation to ignore gas and oil. Technology is simply not there yet. Nor will it be for several years.
Providing energy worldwide is a very profitable activity. No country on earth can out produce the U.S. with oil and gas. All that production puts Americans to work, everywhere. It pays salaries, state and federal taxes. It feeds the poor, makes Social Security payments. It also pays for green energy subsidies. It finances U.S. leadership in the world. And it funds the American military and every other national program.
American energy also helps to limit the influence from Vladimir Putin, Iran and Venezuela. Putin has stated that he wants to see the restoration of the Soviet Union’s importance. Consider his activity in Crimea and former Yugoslavia. European nations cannot complain too much when he controls the flow of oil and natural gas to those nations.
With American gas and oil sales to Europe, Putin is limited with his threats. He cannot control the price of energy. His income is therefore limited. Fossil fuels could end his future global expansion. America and American energy control that conversation.
OPEC nations once controlled the free flow of oil around the world. In 1973, OPEC created a worldwide oil crisis when it limited production. It’s not hard to remember lines around the block in each community, just to purchase 5 gallons of gas.
OPEC is no longer a major player in international energy. Iran and Venezuela are limited in their ability do much more than feed their own people. And, with American sanctions, we (the U.S.) control much of what they do.
If America adopted the Green New Deal, we would phase out all fossil fuels in 10 years. That would bring the United States to a halt. Factories would close down. Transportation, domestic and internationally, would be restricted. There is not enough renewable energy any place in the world for industry to operate without oil, gas and coal.
It’s interesting that the environmental movement concentrates its activity to limit U.S. development and use of fossil fuels. Only about 15 percent of global carbon emissions come from the U.S., according to the EPA. America could eliminate 100 percent of its carbon footprint and the planet would not notice the change.
If we are truly interested in moving away from oil, natural gas and coal, all of our energy should be directed at the rest of the world. The simple fact is that the world is not ready to end the use of fossil fuels. The technology is not there yet.
H. Steven Cronquist is a property and casualty insurance broker since 1974. He is also the principal in the Bakersfield Institute for Continuing Education. He can be reached at hstevenc@gmail.com.