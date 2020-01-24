Lo I have lived these many years. When young, most of my life was in the future where I, like a novelist, imagined many different stories, plots, locations and characters. And I, of course, was the narrator describing everything in my confidence about what was to come. What I didn’t know was how much fortune and luck would determine how and where my life’s journey would go. How, in fact, it had already begun to sculpt who I was.
In our society, with the exception of sudden, unforeseen events like accidents, we don’t talk much about the role fortune has played in our lives. We attribute success mostly to individual determination, to working tirelessly and hard. “You can be whatever you want to be” is our motto as we form our dreams. Conversely, we attribute failure to lack of ambition and fortitude, as we so often describe the plight of the homeless. Yet, as Machiavelli noted, success requires both ability and fortune.
As I reflect on my life in these later years, rather than planning how to fill a shrinking future, I tend to reflect on my past through the lens of gratitude and what I am thankful for. Increasingly, I have gratitude for my good fortune, how luck, for instance, took me from being a boy preacher in Detroit to a philosophy teacher in Bakersfield. And, of course, I do not forget the sadness of misfortune, for good luck does not exclude all darkness. Yet gratitude smiles in my heart.
The talents and abilities we are born with are not a result of our choices and efforts. While I played football for my high school, it was obvious that I was too small and slow to play at the University of Michigan. Yet the gift of language helped me succeed there as an undergraduate and in graduate school. And apart from the many papers I wrote and exams I took, I have continued to write essays, fiction and poetry. For example, in the 1980s I wrote a weekly column for this newspaper, and, now, write occasional community voices pieces like this one. Of course, I learned to write by having good teachers, reading great writers and practicing through discipline and work. Yet my gratitude is that fortune gave me the ability to forge creations with words.
We also do not choose our parents or the circumstances of our birth. I was given two loving, supportive parents and grew up in a prosperous, friendly, blue-collar/white-collar neighborhood and its elementary school with such caring teachers. Had I been born to abusive, dysfunctional, addicted parents in a poor, desolate part of Detroit, my life would not have been the same.
A stroke of luck brought me to Bakersfield College and Bakersfield where I have spent most of my adult life, where my beautiful children were born, where I have met so many caring friends and colleagues and where I had a wonderful career at Bakersfield College with such special students. How can I not have gratitude for this community?
As we have gratitude for the fortunate happenings and memories in our lives, we need to be aware of those to whom fortune has not been good. Those born with severe mental and physical limitations, those who as children did not have opportunities to thrive, those who have suffered from discrimination, those whose lives have been shattered by illness, accidents and loss, whose homes have been destroyed by fires and earthquakes, whose families have been displaced and broken by war and genocide and those who barely survive in refugee camps. We need to have compassion for all of those who suffer through misfortune.
Soon I will again be with my family in Boston, where I will laugh with and hug my granddaughters, go to a Boston Bruins hockey game with my sister and grandson, have coffee with my daughter at our favorite place and talk over wine with my son-in-law.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.