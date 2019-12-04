If you research the definition of “pet peeve,” you’ll find this one among others: A pet peeve is a particular thing that bugs you every time . . . A peeve is an annoyance, and a pet peeve is an annoyance that’s nurtured like a pet — it’s something someone can never resist complaining about. Pet peeves tend to be smaller issues. (according to Vocabulary.com)
Smaller issues, true, yet very important when it comes to our misuse of words. Although consistently peeved, I slough off the multiple “grammar goofs” we hear in electronic media because we have no control over its perpetrators. Not so otherwise.
Here are some of the major errors we each read and hear almost daily:
- The word “none” is misused daily — especially when preceded by a prepositional phrase with a plural object. “None” is a contraction of “not one” — and clearly singular (though there are a few rare exceptions). For example, it’s correct to say, “None of the members are absent.” Right? Wrong! The subject and verb always need to match.
- The word “media” is plural, not singular. Even members of the media themselves treat this term incorrectly as singular. Some say “media” is a “collective noun” which can make “media” singular. So, the context can matter. One safe alternative is, “Members of the media are . . . “
- The word “data” is another pet peeve of mine. Its misuse is because it is plural, not singular. Its singular is “datum” which we (fortunately) rarely see or hear. Data almost always are composed of multiple data points where we simply need to say or write “are” instead of “is.” It’s a very common error in everyday conversation.
Other annoyances are:
- Further vs. Farther: if distance is described, use farther
- Who vs. That: who pertains to persons, that pertains to all other things
- I vs. Me: never say “Send it to Jack and I.” Always say “ . . . to Jack and me.” “I” can only be the subject of a sentence, not an object of a prepositional phrase.
Look up each of these. You’ll find most explanations and examples very helpful. They also will be high in numbers — typically 30 or more different common errors to review. These data and related numbers tell us we’re not alone when we err.
“Many moons ago,” in an oral report to my college fraternity’s monthly membership meeting, I used the word “irregardless.” The immediate reaction was something like, “There ain’t no such word!” This is true and a lesson I’ve never forgotten. Just recently, I heard “irregardless” used on local radio!
Another rule is never end a sentence with a preposition. It may be the most common error I can think of. Oops, now, I’ve done it myself! Yet it seems so awkward or stuffy to say, “It may be the most common example of which I can think.”
When Winston Churchill was criticized for this same kind of error, to mock his critic he’s reported to have responded, “This is the sort of thing with which I will not put!” Way too stuffy for most of us in today’s informal, fast-moving society.
My senior year English teacher at East Bakersfield High School was Joy Robinson, a delightful, red-headed, always-smiling yet highly disciplined teacher. She did an impressive job inculcating her students, including me, with the value of using correct grammar.
This is true whether you are applying for a job, running for political office or writing to someone else — whether it’s a sales proposal, a letter for any other purpose or, as here, an op-ed. Grammatical errors in any medium hinder, not help, you win your causes and achieve your goals.
I hope Mrs. Robinson is looking down on me with smiling approval — and without finding any “grammar goofs” on my part!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a management consultant with Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center.