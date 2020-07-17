What a week for our country and for our president. COVID-19 is surging in most states with daily record numbers of new cases and deaths. Hospitals are facing full capacity and shortages of staff and PPE. The continued lack of a coherent and coordinated virus testing program is hampering any progress toward identifying, isolating and tracing those infected and those exposed. Businesses that had recently reopened or were close to reopening are shut down once again. The president’s poll numbers continue to fall. Alarm bells are going off everywhere.
So what is his response to all of this? The usual: Deny, distract, divide. When we needed our Commander in Chief to lead the fight against COVID-19, he abandoned his troops and left governors and other state and local officials to figure it out on their own. When we needed our president to lead a national effort based on the best knowledge available, he told us everything was under control, that the virus was a hoax, that it was all "fake news." When we needed to see the president of the United States of America set a reliable, reasonable and reassuring example for everyone in this country, we saw him whining and pouting, scorning and undercutting his experts, and blatantly flouting guidelines and recommendations put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.
What we got this week from the Bully in Chief was a commuted sentence for Roger Stone (his BCF — best criminal friend) and the threat to schools and universities that if they do not reopen this fall, he will withhold federal funding. The commutation is yet another example of his disdain for the rule of law. His threat to education is unconscionable.
This country does not need the interference of a president who has no clue regarding public education and no concern for the health and safety of millions of students and teachers. Why, Mr. President, are you so hands-on with schools when you have been so hands-off with everything else? Just provide the funding needed and then get out of the way so that local school districts and communities, traditionally the entities in charge of education, can reopen based on their individual situations and needs. To paraphrase the 1979 Pink Floyd anthem, “Hey, POTUS, leave our schools alone.”
There are 16 weeks until the election on Nov. 3. I fear that there will be many of those weeks that are as bad or worse than last week. I am certain that the president’s response to whatever comes along will continue to be inept and dangerous. However, I remain unwaveringly optimistic that America has had enough and will deny our current president a second term in office. That will be the best week of the year!
David George is retired and spent 35 years in public education as a teacher and administrator in Bakersfield.