Every school day, Kern County teachers are expected to accomplish the seemingly impossible. We strive to prepare today’s students for the best jobs of the future. Our goal is to build a skilled workforce that is prepared to meet business and societal needs in a global marketplace. However, many of our students don’t have the basic necessities and the latest technology to keep pace with high demand careers in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Effective education fosters bright, young talent for the future workforce and healthy economic growth for our community and country. But it comes with a cost. Each year, public school teachers spend more than $500 of their own money, according to the Education Market Association, to pay for school supplies, instructional materials and other classroom materials needed to enhance the learning environment for students.
Our community has valuable funding resources to help public school teachers provide students with the resources they need, from basic life essentials, such as food and personal hygiene products to help ensure they’re prepared to learn, to interactive, hands-on materials needed to develop the skills to excel in their future professions.
In October, I requested funding for classroom supplies on DonorsChooser.org. Within weeks, my project received funding through Chevron’s Fuel Your School program, which supports education in local public schools by providing funding for eligible classroom projects posted by teachers on DonorsChoose.org. Through the 2018 program, Chevron donated nearly $276,000 to help fund 324 classroom projects. Over 200 of these projects focused on STEM to help bring real world experiences to 27,673 students at 139 public schools throughout Kern County.
My students benefit from the materials delivered through Chevron’s Fuel Your School program daily — by exploring new concepts around energy, space or photosynthesis with an excitement and interest that is truly astonishing. With the K’NEX kits and microscopes we received through this program, I have seen my students blossom into scientists before my eyes. They now have the resources needed to bring learning to life and experience hands-on learning activities that they would have otherwise never experienced.
With the holiday season upon us, it’s a reminder that we all can work together to help provide local students with the resources they need to help ensure they’re prepared to learn, grow and thrive today and in the future.
There are many ways you can help teachers receive the necessary classroom supplies to continue preparing students to lead Kern County and the country. I encourage teachers to post a project on DonorsChoose.org, local leaders to help spread the word and community members to donate to charities and online funding organizations or volunteer at their local schools. Businesses can also contribute to local education and a thriving future workforce.
The future of Kern County’s educational system depends on each of us working together to ensure that our students receive a world-class education and graduate prepared for a successful career. Take a moment to donate your time, money or resources today. Even a seemingly small donation can make a big difference.
Jennifer Laribee is a fourth-grade teacher at Veterans Elementary School. She joined the United States Marine Corps in 1998 where she spent most of her time as an instructor for the Marine Corps Communications and Electronics School.