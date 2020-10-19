When is this pandemic ever going to be over? When can I leave my home and go to parties again or visit with my friends?
The loneliness, the isolation, the feelings of hopelessness. These are real feelings and experiences I hear every day from my friends, family, and as a mental health professional, my clients. This is something we have all dealt with over the past seven months. Now imagine dealing with these feelings of social isolation and loneliness every single day.
At this time of a global pandemic, people are socially isolated at an unprecedented rate. None more so than our elderly, who have limited resources and social networks and whose family and friends must socially distance to keep this vulnerable population healthy and safe. Social isolation, loneliness, and feelings of abandonment can be as dangerous to health as smoking and obesity and can contribute to debilitating health issues.
Research identifies many mental and physical health issues in our elderly population due to social isolation. Research has shown that isolation contributes to increased rates of morbidity and mortality and increased health problems. Dementia is 50 percent higher in the elderly who are socially isolated. According to the CDC, they also have higher rates of physical health problems, such as a 29 percent increased risk of heart attacks and a 32 percent increased risk of strokes.
Social isolation has also been linked to higher depression rates, anxiety and suicide since many elderly community members have no one to talk to about important issues and feel hopeless and alone. Social isolation is a health crisis that is drastically impacting the elderly, and, as a community, we need to support and help our elderly population.
Social isolation in the elderly community must be addressed and eradicated. As a community, we must come together to build a robust social network for our elderly population. Each person in our community can do something to support the elderly population. Research shows that increased social networks support the elderly population in several ways, such as providing them with the encouragement they need, assisting them with access to resources and providing them with an opportunity for social engagement and attachment.
The most important members to get involved with our elderly are every one of us. Family members can write letters, make phone calls, even visit at a social distance to provide the elderly with the support and encouragement they need to thrive. Community members can send them a card, make them a meal or send them a small care package of sundries. Encouraging older populations to participate in game nights or in philanthropic activities, can help our elderly feel supported, valued and a part of a social community.
That being said, this is a call to action for all of you. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, some of the elderly population in Kern County have been socially isolated and unable to see anyone for several months now. Social work students from Cal State Bakersfield have developed a campaign called H.O.P.E., which stands for Healing Optimistic Postcards for Elders. Social work students created a Facebook and Instagram page, and we want you to get involved.
Postcards and letters of hope, encouragement and healing will be distributed to local rest homes, convalescent homes and shut-ins in Kern County who are dealing with bleak situations. These postcards and letters provide an opportunity to voice our support and encouragement. They also signify that we, as a community, care for our elderly and no longer want them to feel alone.
Please Like our Facebook page, Healing Optimistic Postcards for Elders, or our Instagram page called @hellohumankindnesskern. If you send a message showing interest, we will link you with an elderly person to provide them with the smile they need and deserve. We request that once you complete a letter or postcard, you include the hashtag #PostcardsOfHopeChallenge on your Facebook or Instagram feed and encourage three of your friends or family members to also participate in efforts to spread hope and encouragement throughout our elderly community.
Please support us in trying to make Kern County less socially isolated for our elderly.
Gabriella Britt is a MSW student at Cal Stat Bakersfield and has worked in mental health for 20 years.