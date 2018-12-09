This holiday season provides many opportunities for us to reflect on the people who are really important to us. These people even include strangers, especially those who are in our local hospitals and unable to be home with their families.
As a blood donor, you can do more than reflect. You can act to give everyone in our community a lifesaving gift.
Houchin Community Blood Bank is grateful for the thousands of people who regularly donate their blood to save countless lives every year in Kern County.
But with the need being so great for donated blood and blood products, such as platelets and plasma, often supplies are stretched. This is particularly true during the holiday season, when families are traveling and consumed by activities, and companies and schools that regularly sponsor blood drives often take breaks. Supplies are particularly sparse during the last week of December and the first week of January.
Houchin’s supplies are always in a tenuous space. We send out blood products just about as quickly as they are donated. Typically, we hope to have a three-day supply on hand. But that can go quickly to one-day or zero as the result of just one event.
Regrettably, during the holiday season, the need for blood donations often spikes. With more people traveling on winter roads, the likelihood of accidents increases. To treat injuries resulting from a serious traffic accident can take as many as 50 units.
Consider some of these other average demands for blood: cancer (eight units a week); leukemia (two units a day); heart bypass surgery (five units); bleeding ulcer (30 units); hip replacement (five units); brain surgery (10 units); sickle cell anemia (four units per treatment); and organ transplant (40 units). There have been instances where patients receiving a liver transplant required 100 units of blood.
While Houchin needs all types of blood, there is a specific, year-round need for O Negative, which is found in only about 8 percent of the population. This relatively “rare” blood type comprises about 14 percent of Houchin’s distribution. An O blood type goes to all babies at any hospital. Additionally, it often is used in emergency situations, where the health of the patient is so at risk that medical teams do not have sufficient time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Blood is composed of a mixture of cells that are suspended in a fluid that is called plasma. Red cells transport oxygen around the body, replenishing organs and tissue. White cells fight off such things as bacteria and help prevent infection. Plasma, which contains proteins, salts and clotting factors, is the liquid component of blood. Platelets, which are very small fragments of cells, work with plasma to help prevent bleeding.
When a patient undergoes chemotherapy or radiation therapy to treat an aggressive cancer, for example, the treatment can destroy their bone marrow, where blood cells are formed. Until the bone marrow can recover, the patient will likely need platelet transfusions to survive.
Platelets are in increasing demand. While we have an excellent and loyal base of platelet donors, more donors are needed because platelets have a short shelf life. It is challenging to keep supplies flowing.
Houchin currently is partnering with the Los Angeles Lakers by offering game ticket giveaways to promote the donation of blood products, including platelets. Other donation promotion efforts include drawings for $500 gift cards and the give-away of Houchin’s popular winter T-shirt, which this year features a "Game of Thrones" theme.
Houchin also is pleased to help any business or organization that desires to sponsor a blood drive — either at a remote site using a mobile unit, or at Houchin’s donation centers in Bakersfield. Planning already is underway for blood drives in January and February. Please check out the Houchin website at HCBB.com for information about blood donations and how to contact Houchin staff.
But donating blood does not have to be a big event. In fact, it is really a very individual, personal one.
What better gift can there be — especially during this season of giving — than one only you can give? Donating blood is truly a giving of yourself to help others.
Donors can come in and donate on behalf of a family member, friend or specific community organization. Houchin will recognize donors for their generosity by sending a special season of giving announcement and expression of thanks.
To donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank, people must be 17 years or older, with a picture ID that shows date of birth, or 16 years old, with a parent permission slip that is available online. To set up an appointment to donate blood or blood products, such as platelets or plasma, call 323-4222, or toll free 1-877-364-5844.
We encourage people to visit Houchin Community Blood Bank to learn about becoming a blood donor. The joy you will receive in saving someone’s life is truly what this season of giving is all about.
Galen Kline is the incoming president and chief executive officer of Bakersfield-based Houchin Community Blood Bank. Houchin has two donor centers in Bakersfield at 11515 Bolthouse Drive and 5901 Truxtun Ave.