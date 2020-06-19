The Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights, the Amendments to the Constitution of the United States. We are a country of laws that has elected officials who swear an oath to uphold the principles laid out in the foundation of our union. Fortunately, we live in Kern County, where the people believe police are a part of our community deserving of the community’s support. Our politicians support the principles of the nation and reflect the diverse nature of our community. I pray this will continue well into the future.
Whereas we are well anchored in the principles of law and order in a civil society, it appears many elsewhere have lost their way. Freedom of speech includes not only the right to protest, but also flows to the right to have art, statues and symbols that may in fact offend some. As an American, I can think of many instances when I was personally offended by the words or art presented by others, but this does not give me the right to destroy it, nor to destroy those that convey the message.
The laws of this great nation also give defendants charged with a crime rights to a fair and impartial trial. In fact, the system has many checks and balances, which as they say is to reduce the chance that even one innocent man is convicted, it allows perhaps 10 guilty men to walk free. Is this concept of a justice system perfect? No, of course not. We are humans after all, flawed as individuals.
The flaws do not give rights to a mob to burn down their neighbors’ businesses or to steal and damage public property. I hear protesters speaking that it is only a few bad actors that committed the crimes. Good argument, which is fair enough to allow the continued free unimpeded protests. The same rights should be extended to the good men and women in law enforcement for due process. Then rational changes can be made to fit the communities where they live.
How is it that we as a nation feel it is now OK for some to have the rights to freedom of speech, but major media corporations, social media and others are going to censor what can be read and watched to avoid offense? Fair enough. We as a society then need to make sure the media giants are prevented from becoming the only information outlets available.
A civil society is one where those with compelling arguments for change will change the process and force adjustments to the systems, and while we do have the right to the pursuit of happiness, there is no guarantee that we will always be happy with every outcome, every legal decision or every opinion expressed by either our leaders or by the public. Respect one another, hear them out and do not make rash judgments of change for change's sake.
Hold our governor and big city politicians accountable when they fail to uphold the rule of law and fail those they are elected to represent. Most of the issues driving protests and riots are local in nature. Those local politicians are the problem, so hold them accountable. Remember the recent emptying of the jails by Gov. Newsom, yet people are shocked at the violence and looting. There are very few coincidences in politics.
Tim Bastian is a 30-year resident of Bakersfield and a businessman active in the community.