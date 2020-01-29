I never like to see someone being kicked when they're down, so it was with great sadness that I read Robert Price's front page column about my friend, Julie Solis ("Unplugged, ejected and exiled, now-candidate Solis has fellow Dems exhausted and wary," Jan. 26). Did it matter to him that it was based on "news" that happened 11 days ago, reported the following day on local TV, then subjected to the hate and ridicule that social media is most adept at? Then there was a misogynistic music video on YouTube that was created to mock her curvy figure.
Julie braved it all and tried to project a carefree attitude with a sense of humor, but make no mistake, everything was mean spirited and hurtful.
Many readers probably blame Solis and say that she asked for it. After all, she chose to make herself a public figure by running for a local political office, and public figures need to be held accountable and open to criticism and ridicule. After all, she chose to speak at a public forum about the crude remarks aimed at her ample figure. After all, she chose to speak of these remarks in a flash of anger. The chairperson of the Kern County Board of Supervisors (fined $30,000 and assigned community service due to criminal charges) accused her of inappropriate behavior, using her allotted speaking time for “campaigning and partisan politics.” Watch the whole event. Julie did no such thing.
Julie chooses not to respond to Mr. Price's column because she believes in the words of Mark Twain, “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel,” but she is my friend and I must defend her.
Mr. Price chose to rely on the words of people who dislike Julie and quoted the opinions of prominent local Democrats that “don't want people to think of her as the face of the Democratic Party.” These are the people who think they possess the only suitable face for Kern Democrats. Did he attempt to contact any others who might have a different face, and opinions based on fact instead of bias and resentment? I volunteer.
I often disagree with Julie, arguing about our choice of political candidate or disagreeing on political strategy. She is a fiery Latina, familiar with racism and sexism that an older white man like me has never experienced, nor will. God created her with a large bust and a high pitched voice that causes many people to treat her like a thoughtless bimbo, and she's subjected to vulgar comments and innuendo. Mr. Price is a prime example, with snide remarks like “her triple-D cups demand to be heard.” That sort of talk occasionally makes Julie lash out, sometimes inappropriately. I know better; she's no bimbo.
She is best known for her work educating the community on valley fever after her husband's disability following months of misdiagnosis. She has provided emotional support and advice to many other families affected by this insidious disease. She recently organized and led an anti-war protest in front of our court house. She is a leader in advocating for and aiding the homeless, participating in the homeless count for the past two years and collecting food and necessary items for distribution.
She is active in the local chapter of California Alliance for Retired Americans and the California Democratic Party, where she devotes her time on a committee for affordable housing. She helps maintain a community garden to provide fresh produce for the poor. She has led political actions and rallies to seek compassionate laws for immigrants and refugees and helped organize aid for Dreamers facing deportation and seeking a pathway for American citizenship.
I worked alongside her on Voter Registration Day, where she had set up a table in front of our courthouse. I have attended many meals she has hosted in her home, at her own expense, where many local Democrats and candidates for office have the opportunity to share fellowship, accomplishments and discussion of ideas. These are monthly get-togethers, and I welcome anyone to contact me if they wish to attend and get to know the real Julie instead of the biased and uninformed opinions of her detractors. I can be reached at https://www.facebook.com/brian.russom.5
Brian Russom is a retired social worker with Kern County Department of Human Services. He is a lifelong Democrat and political activist.