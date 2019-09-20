Mahatma Gandhi, was born Oct. 2, 1869, 150 years ago. In celebration of his 150th birthday, a yearlong celebration started in October 2018 throughout major cities of the world, including Bakersfield.
But who is Gandhi, and why should we celebrate him in our community for one full year?
Gandhi is known primarily for his development of Satyagraha, a method of conflict resolution based on non-violence and love for truth. In this method, problems are resolved while bitterness between the concerned parties is kept to a minimum.
Gandhi has not only influenced world leaders like Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and Cesar Chavez, but also many other unsung heroes who practice Gandhi’s principles in their day-to-day lives.
I have personally been very impressed by Gandhi’s methods, particularly of truth, love and non-violence, and a certain amount of self-discipline. At any level — personal, family or social/political — Gandhi’s methods will work.
It is for all of the reasons above that Bakersfield has joyfully celebrated this remarkable human’s 150th birthday for one whole year.
Under the guidance of Naina Patel, a true lover of Gandhian principles, the Committee for Truth and Non-Violence successfully coordinated the yearlong celebration in Bakersfield with ongoing support from the mayor and the city of Bakersfield, the county of Kern, the presidents of Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College, major business leaders, various ethnic groups, the Kegley Institute of Ethics and the community at large.
The yearlong celebration included:
The Annual Interfaith Conference was held at CSUB in September 2018, with a distinguished Gandhi themed panel of speakers from five different religious faiths.
A musical evening on Oct. 2, 2018, (Gandhi’s 149th birthday) included the singing of Gandhi’s favorite bhajans (religious songs).
On Oct. 11, 2018, a group of 20 Bakersfield locals attended the opera “Satyagraha,” a production of Los Angeles Opera held in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
The film “Gandhi” was held at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 13. This 1982 film was nominated for Academy Awards in eleven categories, winning eight, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor.
Also in January, two Gandhi Essay Writing competitions were launched. We had 18 high school seniors of Kern County compete for a $1,000 scholarship. In the college Gandhi essay contest, 35 Kern County college students competed for a $1,000 cash prize.
During March, the Committee for Truth and Non-Violence attended a City Council meeting in which March 30 was declared to be “a day of peace and non-violence in the city of Bakersfield.”
The March for Non-Violence was held at CSUB on March 30. A Peace March followed guest speakers and included a variety of groups with their own banners and peace chants.
On May 13, the “Jai Jagat” Show (“Glory to the Planet”) was performed at BC (which co-sponsored this event). For 90 minutes the sold-out audience was spellbound as 17 children from slums in India brought Gandhi’s message of love, peace, truth and non-violence to Bakersfield through dance, drama and music.
The Grand Finale Event for the yearlong celebration is on Sept. 28. The Kegley Institute of Ethics at CSUB is hosting Arun Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, to deliver its 15th annual Fall Lecture. KIE, in collaboration with Gandhi Committee for Truth and Non-Violence, which works on behalf of the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation, is organizing this event. Arun Gandhi will speak on “Lessons Learned from My Grandfather: Non-Violence in a Violent World.” The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Dore Theatre and is free and open to the public.
Arun Gandhi, born in 1934, is the fifth grandson of Mahatma Gandhi. He was a journalist for more than thirty years for the Times of India and has written for The Washington Post. His first of two books for children was ”Grandfather Gandhi.” Currently, Arun serves as president of the Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute.
Another distinguished speaker for the KIE event will be Nipun Mehta, the founder of ServiceSpace.org, an incubator of projects that supports a gift culture, from Bay Area. Mehta is a staunch follower of Gandhian principles and will speak on “Gandhi 3.0: Bridging Internet and the Inner-Net.”
For event information visit www.csub.edu/kie
Sudha Bhatt is a member of the Gandhi Committee for Truth and Non-Violence.