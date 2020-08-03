As a recent graduate of the Kern High School District, I believe the leadership in our education system has failed to expand available alternatives for school safety, all while continuing to push the idea that police officers create a “safer school environment.” To me, as well as to many of my peers, school safety does not mean more police on campus. I believe students should be provided with the supports they need in order to thrive academically, emotionally and psychologically.
There is nothing “radical” about providing students with additional support services, yet, incoming KHSD students find themselves with little to no help. Even when confronted at the June 29 board meeting with more than 1,800 petition signatures and 48 public comments in support of defunding the KHSD Police and investing in services and programs rooted in racial justice and equity, trustees failed to recognize and honor the concerns of the students and parents they serve.
In 2015, according to The Guardian, Kern County was the deadliest county in the U.S. due to the highest number of civilian deaths by law enforcement per capita. According to Campaign Zero’s Police Scorecard, when compared to other Californian police departments, Bakersfield Police used more force per arrest than 99 percent of departments (tasers, batons, strangleholds and other weapons) and had more racial bias in arrests and deadly force than 82 percent of departments.
Many of those same officers that have worked for the department have become officers for the KHSD, and are in our schools, watching over your children. When officers are allowed into our education system, they become the largest contributor of the school-to-prison pipeline, which criminalizes students, forcing them out of the classroom and depriving them of their right to an education. Are we to believe that KHSD has your students’ best interests at heart when they make these types of decisions? So why is it that school officials immediately call on law enforcement to be a catch-all figure for counseling, mentoring and safety?
Police officers are asked to handle non-criminal offenses and to provide services for which they are very ill-equipped. School officials do not consider the implicit bias, profiling, microaggressions and adultification that police officers place onto children. This is why many feel uncomfortable and targeted in school.
I am a recent graduate from West High School. Unfortunately, West has a reputation around town as a bad school with “poorly behaved kids” and lots of fights due to its high population of Black and brown students. This led me to question why specific schools were labeled “good” or “bad” by our own community. I would assume that KHSD would want to give each student an equitable learning environment, but I can’t expect much from an institution that continues to funnel $4 million away from students and is essentially investing that money into the school-to-prison pipeline.
Recently, when numerous fights broke out during freshman/sophomore lunch at West, KHSD police were called onto campus to “help.” However, not only did the police escalate the situation by pepper spraying, pushing, yelling at and being rude to students during and after the conflict, they also showed each and everyone of us that they are not there to protect us, but instead to harm us if a problem arises.
The KHSD Board of Trustees must make a commitment to defund the KHSD Police Department and reallocate these funds to programs and services that are much needed in their schools. With the vast needs of the community amid a pandemic and distance learning in the fall, how can we justify the use of $4 million for police officers who will not even be needed on campus?
KHSD will finalize its 2020-2021 school year budget by 7 p.m. Monday. It is our time to step up and uplift the voices of those who have been harmed by police presence in schools. Safety, to us, is about expanding the resources for a positive school climate with mental health services, funding for teacher classrooms and inclusive curriculum. As students, we want to redefine school safety and eliminate policing in schools, thus, creating a welcoming and supportive learning environment for all.
Belen Delgado is an incoming freshman in community college. Delgado is a recent graduate from the Kern High School District.