These days, one of the places I miss the most is the Kern River. Before California issued the shelter-in-place order, I would head to the Kern River, either in town or near the mouth of the canyon, to birdwatch and enjoy the fresh air. I love walking along the riverfront and looking for orioles, gulls, turkey vultures, hummingbirds, egrets and warblers. I’m comforted knowing that this beautiful place exists in our city even though access is currently restricted.
Now, more than ever, we must ensure that when we can safely spend time outdoors again. Our favorite public lands are there waiting for us.
One of the best ways to safeguard our parks and public lands is for Congress to fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). LWCF is a federal program that has protected our most iconic coastal resources, national parks, wildlife refuges and public lands. The main emphases of the fund are recreation and the protection of national natural treasures in the forms of parks and protected forest and wildlife areas. Congress has yet to vote to permanently fund LWCF, but it should be included in Congress’ recovery bills.
Now is the time to stand up and take action for our public lands. Toward that end, please consider what’s described here, and then contact your representatives, letting them know you support these efforts.
Rep. TJ Cox has been a longstanding champion of LWCF. Thankfully, Rep. Cox recognizes the importance of our wildlife, parks and public lands. LWCF has helped protect public lands, restore bird habitat and provide open spaces in every U.S. state for more than 50 years. This includes some of California’s most treasured public lands and parks, such as Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks and Lake Tahoe. The fund is a simple idea: to invest a small portion of federal revenue from offshore drilling toward protecting important land, water and recreation areas across the country. No taxpayer funds go toward the program.
LWCF has a lasting legacy in Kern County. Since 1969, the county has received more than $3 million in funds from LWCF to protect more than 35 parks and outdoor spaces like the Kern River, Lake Ming, Golden Hills Nature Park and many others. Lake Ming, now with a nesting pair of bald eagles, is an excellent place to birdwatch in the winter and has received LWCF funding over the years. Brite Lake and the Golden Hills Nature Park boast a diversity of waterfowl and beautiful walking trails thanks to LWCF.
I look forward to the day when I can visit these places again. But in the meantime, we should make sure LWCF can continue into the future. Before the pandemic, Congress nearly voted on the Great American Outdoors Act, which would permanently fund LWCF. This bill has 58 bipartisan sponsors including both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. It also has the support of President Trump.
As Congress develops recovery legislation, funding for LWCF should be included because LWCF benefits our economy. Funding LWCF helps create “shovel ready” infrastructure projects that will put Californians back to work. And, according to the Trust for Public Land, every dollar invested in LWCF returns at least $4 in economic benefits. That's a $3.6 billion annual return from the $900 million that LWCF invests in our parks and public lands.
Although we can’t visit some of our favorite public lands in person right now, you and your family can still enjoy nature. Visit our website kernaudubonsociety.org for educational materials, our favorite bird photos and more. If you’re not sure how far away six feet of social distance is, check out Kern Audubon’s Facebook page for a handy guide (hint: keep one turkey vulture between you and others).
Join me in advocating for Kern County’s birds and our public lands. Email Rep. Cox to thank him for his leadership in supporting LWCF. Ask our other member of Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, to include LWCF in economic recovery legislation.
It’s time for Congress to finally fund LWCF. Let’s make sure our parks can continue providing vital bird habitat and enjoyable outdoor spaces in the future. As Kern Audubon colleagues and I always say, “We’re all winging this together.”
Harry Love is the president of the Kern Audubon Society.