Over the last 14 years, 75 percent of the total U.S. money supply has been injected into the system. Newsworthy, after all, this suggests factors involving money have been grossly distorted. Where might that new money have gone? For comparison and unbeknown to some, over the centuries the global population as well as above-ground gold supply has an average growth rate of around 1 and a half percent per year. This correlation is implicit as a key part of the discipline incumbent in a gold standard as utilized in America from its founding to FDR. This was during a period when gold was money and currency. Now it’s just money.
All currency is not created equal
Why isn’t a dollar earned from one’s labor and production worth more than one which is an accounting entry in the banking system? A Saint Gauden’s $20 Double Eagle gold coin is evidence of wealth; a $20 bill is evidence of wealth, with offsetting debt. These observations are part and partial to the fact that U.S. currency is both irredeemable and debt-backed.
In rereading the work of Keith Weiner (monetarymetals.com), he drives home a key point that in an irredeemable, debt-backed currency system, debt cannot be extinguished other than via default. When someone pays off a debt with cash, the debt on their part is eliminated. However, the possessor of the cash owns a Federal Reserve liability, this being the case as U.S. currency is a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet. An aside, the Fed’s offsetting balance sheet asset is, among other securities, U.S. Treasury notes, bills, and bonds, or mortgage-backed securities, liabilities all. Meanwhile the U.S. public debt, since 1981, has doubled every eight years. Those with familiarity of parabolic charts, take note.
Another issue with irredeemable currency is the instability of interest rates. A trade that’s consummated countless times daily involves Treasury bonds. Given the current interest rate, 1.75 percent (10-year maturity), and the inflation rate of 7 percent, a bond transaction presumably goes like this (assuming expected inflation averages 7 percent for the duration). The seller of the U.S. treasury paper offers the bond on the premise that a buyer gives them $1,000 today and receives $500 upon maturity (in 2021 dollar value).
Those of us aware that inflation is understated as reported by government statistics will recognize the arrangement above is actually more severe. The winner in the above illustration is the borrower, in this case the serial and world record-holding debtor U.S. government.
The powers not delegated to the people
To state the obvious, regarding the bond transaction, the financial interests of the government and working/saving class people appear directly opposed. As the U.S. economic/financial system fundamentally changed during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 due to hyper-aggressive monetary policies of the Federal Reserve along with government bailouts, which continue.
Henceforth, the factors impacting our standard of living — labor, production and capital — matter less while the government’s ability to issue ever more debt, at confiscatory rates, is critical to “normal” economic function. In addition, given the interest rate fixing apparatus of the Fed, price discovery of the most important price in the system, the cost of money, is largely absent.
A bridge loan too far
If there’s a live happily ever after scenario here, I for one don’t see it. As noted above, what should the citizens do about their government, which is running a wealth-transfer sting operation via borrowing money that it pays back with new money of far lesser value, new money that would be called in the collector car field a recreation? Outwardly it appears detrimental to those that the government relies upon for funding (good thing the government doesn’t get involved in our health care; oh wait!). In closing, historically, in the rise and fall of great nations, a gold-backed money system doesn’t need to be defended; however, its abandonment does. The current U.S. system cannot be defended.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.