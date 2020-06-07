According to Kern County Animal Services, statistics show the number of dogs coming into Kern County shelters has been declining over the past few years. The number of dog intakes in 2019 was 7,558, a decline from previous years. This also means the number of euthanized animals has declined as well — from a total of 18,163 animals in 2011 to 3,143 in 2018. Astounding news indeed and it shows that a variety of efforts have led to this drop.
I would like to attribute some of that decline to our wonderful Kern County rescues. We are blessed having them work tirelessly though long days and nights, when most of the time they are full, overwhelmed, exhausted and in need of donations and fosters.
Some of the Kern County rescues and facilities that I have personally dealt with include:
Kern County Animal Shelter
H.A.L.T. (Helping Animals Live Tomorrow)— Patricia Boles
Boxers and Bullies — Sundee Oberlies Martineau and Megan Pittman
No Paws Left Behind — Teresa Walker
A SafeFurr Place Animal Rescue — Sheila Powelson, Kacee Jo Byant and Danny Spanks
Saving Strays K9 Search and Rescue – Sissy Mcclenny and Angela Perdikis
Second Chance Rescue - Sheree Wilson
These individuals are amazing angels who have hearts of gold. When they sleep or eat is still a mystery to me, because at any given moment, when informed a dog’s in a life-or-death situation, they are ready to rescue at a moment’s notice.
Rescuing an animal is a very difficult and dangerous process and can take weeks, months and even years to gain an animal’s trust. Kern County rescue workers are true heroes and heroines of our county and are 100 percent concerned with animal welfare.
Some common conditions that animals are left with can range from them being matted, dirty, hungry, thirsty, frightened and fatigued, but those would be the easy scenarios. Unfortunately, this is not the common case.
Most times, they are all of the above, but also can include being physically abused, hit by a vehicle, injured from being treated as bait for dog fighting, an unfathomable trait common in some Kern County areas, mommas left to starve with puppies, pregnant and a whole list of other tragic incidents.
I want to bring awareness to these atrocious and sometime common occurrences. While stats do show we are improving as a county, the need to help the “voiceless” sadly continues. Dogs can have between three to four litters per year, averaging five to 11 puppies. Spay and neuter is a must. This is clearly the one and only way to cut down on unwanted pets.
While there do exist vouchers for spay and neuter for lower-income families, many times the vouchers can go unused, possibly for lack of transportation or, sadly, some people’s apathy toward this issue. Yes, owing a dog can be costly, but that could end with spay and neuter. Dumping or abandoning an animal is never an answer. It just puts the burden on our county shelters, rescues and compassionate citizens who are already struggling to care for their own pets.
Meet Shaggy Jack: He was found on dangerous Edison Highway, sitting up on his hind legs, watching the traffic on a busy intersection, possibly looking for the family that dumped him like yesterday’s trash. He sat approximately 2 feet from the busy railroad track and was seemingly unfazed, perhaps due to his many months spent on this treacherous stretch of road. He was matted beyond belief (hence the term Shaggy Jack), cold, wet and hungry. Witnesses told me he had been dumped and living in the orchards for six-plus months.
One of the farmers that I spoke with told me that Shaggy Jack was a handsome lad when he first took notice of him back in October 2019. His little body endured the cold, fog and intense rain throughout those months. While trying to save this amazing little boy, my friend, Cathy Cornell, and I had left food along a 3-mile stretch of highway, placing dry and wet food in foil bins in hopes of knowing he would at least get food, as well as other neglected dogs. Water was abundant in February and March, so I felt at ease about that.
We traveled to his location twice a day for about 14 days. There was no limit on how many days we would have tried to save him. I couldn’t sleep those two weeks, wondering where this poor pup was laying his head down at night, what other creature might attack him or if I’d even see him the next day.
I met some great people along the Edison Highway area during that time, who themselves had rescued numerous dumped and forgotten animals. They agreed to humanely trap Jack for me. With the help of a humane trap and some ground beef, Shaggy Jack went for the bait and was finally safe! Docile but scared, Shaggy Jack was exhausted from his six-plus-months journey from hell, but I knew he was grateful by the look on his little dirty face.
I’m happy to announce that Shaggy Jack is now vetted, groomed and co-owned by myself and a friend. He is so special — not a mean bone in his thin frame. While he hasn’t learned to play yet, he has learned to show his love and appreciation in so many ways. While he may look somber in some photos, remember he is so happy now and learning to be a pup. The vet told me Jack was only 2 years old, which means he was still a young pup when dumped. Shaggy Jack is now Sailor Jack!
Won’t you please consider a donation to one of the above mentioned or any Kern County rescues as the progress we have made as a county must continue and we all need their help. Any donation amount helps, and please, don’t forget to spay and neuter your pet. Check with any Kern County shelter regarding dates for clinic information. Again, their dedication to our voiceless is priceless, and I revere them as true heroes of Kern County.
To all Kern County rescues:
You didn’t care how I looked or that I wasn’t a pedigree
You showed me I am not disposable and that I am loved
You brought back the sparkle in my eye and the shine of my coat
You restored my spirit so my tail can way again
You took a chance on me, to see what I can become
You gave me a place to call home and a family to call my own
— Author unknown
"Dogs have given us their absolute all. We are the center of their universe. We are the focus of their love and faith and trust. They serve us in return for scraps. It is without a doubt the best deal man has ever made" - Roger Caras.
Gina Rolow is the owner of BodybyGIna Fitness and a volunteer with Helping Animals Live Tomorrow.