On Oct. 25, Friendship House Community Center will host its annual Mixer & More fundraiser at Metro Galleries in downtown Bakersfield.
In preparing for the event — “An Evening in Hollywood” — I was introduced to the Friendship House Advisory Board, an amazing group of people who have committed themselves to countless hours of work to support the community center and the vital place it holds in Bakersfield’s history.
One of the long-term members of the board is Fuchsia Ward, a former administrator in the Kern High School District. Sixty years of her history is tied up in Friendship House.
“Friendship House is my heart because it’s where I got my start,” Ward said.
In 1957, on the eve of the Civil Rights Movement, members of the United Church of Christ in Bakersfield started parking in dirt lots along Cottonwood Road, throwing up tables and inviting area kids over for after-school activities.
At first, Ward said, she and the other children wandered over out of curiosity.
Why were these people gathering up all the children to do arts and crafts?
Area parents, suspicious, told their children to stay away from the United Church of Christ volunteers, Ward said.
The children ignored their parents, she said, and resigned themselves to take their punishments when they go home.
It was worth it.
Beyond the fun they had, Ward said, the children heard a powerful message at those tables – one they weren’t getting at school.
“They were teachers who told you (that) you were somebody,” Ward said.
The kids believed.
Once the parents came around, Ward said, the after-school classes moved to area churches then a full facility built on land donated by California Land Company through the work of Ray Dezember.
And Friendship House became more than just fun — it morphed into an engine to remake the community with curbs and gutters, job training programs, medical services and civic engagement.
And, in 1962, Friendship House leaders helped launch a Target Area Program through President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty. That program was the seed that eventually grew into Community Action Partnership of Kern, one of Kern County’s largest non-profit entities and its official anti-poverty agency.
Ward grew up, earned a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree in Los Angeles universities. But she came back to Bakersfield to work in schools with children who could benefit from the message that they, too, “were somebody."
She, and hundreds of others, never stopped giving back to the Friendship House.
Ward and Friendship House Community Center Advisory Board President Jewelle Scales are spearheading this year’s Mixer & More to keep the tradition alive.
“Friendship House Community Center is the ‘jewel’ of Southeast Bakersfield and it is a blessing to be afforded the opportunity to serve children and families, at an organization that is dedicated to developing and providing life changing programs and activities,” Scales wrote in an e-mail.
Advisory Board member Kathleen Campbell wrote it this way.
“I believe in the community that I was raised in and I'm a part of. The landscape of when I was young has changed in this area due to evolution, time and economics. Our children more than ever need a place of stability and community dependability,” she stated. “Friendship House is a place for seniors to gather, kids to play, learn and grow. It’s a facility of resources and a reaffirming community to the people it serves.”
If you want to support Friendship House Community Center and learn more about the history of this community icon there’s no better way to do that than to come to “An Evening in Hollywood” at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 at 1604 19th St. Tickets are $25 and there are a host of other sponsorship opportunities. Visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/mixerandmore2018 to find out how you can join this celebration.
James Burger is the Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator for the Community Action Partnership of Kern.