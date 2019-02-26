The Bakersfield Californian recently published an article (“BCSD board considering limiting public comment time,” Feb. 8) about a proposed change in Bakersfield City School District school board meeting procedures that threaten the freedom of speech of parents, community leaders and ultimately the youth of our communities. BCSD has infuriated parents and community leaders by proposing to reduce the time for public commentary at board meetings – but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Other changes currently being considered include prohibiting an individual from giving part of their allotted time to another speaker, a common practice at public meetings. The board is also considering giving the board president the authority to revoke speaking privileges for conduct that “threatens the safety of its board members in meetings.” These disruptive constituents (read: parents and activists expressing their First Amendment rights) would be removed from the meeting immediately. As someone who regularly attends school board meetings, I have never witnessed anyone threatening the safety of a board member. What inspired the superintendent to propose this new policy?
Surprisingly this is not the first time the superintendent, Mr. Ervin, has attempted to limit public comment. In 2014, while serving as the superintendent of Greenfield Union School District in Salinas, Ervin proposed several public comment policies similar to those currently being proposed at BCSD. The policies aimed to reduce the public comment time from three minutes to two minutes and did not allow for any speaker to share their allotted time. Both policies at Greenfield Union School District were adopted. Then in 2016, the community’s request to public comment during a school board meeting was denied. In a Greenfield Union School District recorded meeting, Mr. Ervin told the board president, “We cannot tolerate that. This is the board’s meeting, not the public’s meeting.” Clearly, he does not have a regard for our democratic institutions and BCSD board members need to be reminded that they are in place at the will of the communities served by BCSD.
I wholeheartedly concur with Steve Comstock Jr., president of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association, who is quoted in the article reminding the board that its “primary job besides overseeing the district is to basically be open to conversation with the people that elected them.” Why impose these new restrictions on parents and activists simply trying to make their opinions known to the elected officials responsible for the education of Bakersfield youth? Don’t parents have a say – and shouldn’t they be allowed to have their say – in the decision process affecting their children and their future?
The Brown Act states, “The people of this State do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servant the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know. The people insist on remaining informed so that they retain control over the instruments they have created.”
The BCSD board’s support of these changes would indicate otherwise. Stifling public participation at board meetings is not the way to foster open and honest dialogue. BCSD needs to recognize the importance of allowing the community to voice their concerns to elected members of the board and invite dialogue, even if it’s critical of the board or the Superintendent. This is the foundation of our democracy.
Please come and make your voice heard at the next board meeting 5:30 p.m. tonight at 1300 Baker St. in Bakersfield. ¡Sí Se Puede!
Cecilia Castro is the current education policy director for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to inspire and organize volunteer organizations empowered to pursue social justice. DHF educates and empowers community members to advocate for student-centered policies. She can be reached at ccastro@doloreshuerta.org.