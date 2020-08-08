For the past five years, I have visited folks in the for-profit detention facility run by GEO, known as Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center. I coordinate volunteers of Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants, an organization whose mission is to end isolation by visiting immigrants inside, assisting upon release, writing letters and advocating on their behalf.
It has been a transformative experience to meet people who have fled unfathomable violence in their countries in order to seek freedom in the U.S. and others who have been living in the U.S. for many years with their own stories of struggle; they show incredible resilience and strength.
Right now, there is a grave, inhumane situation at Mesa Verde, and detainees are scared for their lives. Due to inaction on the part of ICE and GEO, detainees are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19. As of this writing, there are seven detainees who have now tested positive for COVID-19. Six in one dorm, and one in another. Those two dorms are on lockdown, and two people have been hospitalized.
We have been dealing with the pandemic for several months now. Why didn’t ICE and GEO prevent this spread? They have continued to transfer men from prisons and county jails into the detention center regardless of the pandemic. Staff come in and out all day, potentially spreading the virus, as well. They are refusing to test detainees who request it, and have run out of room to adequately quarantine those who test positive. Like any prison, this detention center is a tinderbox, a nightmare of impending illness and death.
ICE released the remaining women in the facility back in April, along with some of the men (because of a lawsuit) so they spread out the remaining men, but social distancing is still impossible inside. The detainees feel they’ve been given a death sentence, not detention. The men who are left inside are terrified that they’ll never come out alive. Never see their families and loved ones again. ICE needs to release all the men inside.
Some Americans may think that the immigrants deserve to be detained and then deported. “They have committed crimes!” they say. While some of the folks in detention may have committed crimes, sometimes 15 or 20 years earlier, when they were adolescents or young adults, others are “collaterals” — picked up by ICE while in the vicinity of someone who committed a crime. Others were just on their way to work, trying to make a living. All of them have families who love them, who depend on them and children who miss their fathers.
We also know that the immigrants in detention who have prior convictions have already served their time before they were ever picked up by ICE. The parole board has deemed them ready to re-enter society, and decided that they are not a danger, and that they belong with their families. They have already paid their dues.
So why does ICE have the power to make them serve more time in detention, beyond their original sentence? CDCR notifies ICE of their pending parole, and ICE picks them up as they’re leaving prison. ICE claims the reason for detention is to ensure immigrants show up for their hearings. However, that’s a bogus argument; the vast majority who fight their cases on the outside do show up. Sometimes jails or prisons transfer folks to ICE, which is a violation of California’s law SB 54. But, most urgently, folks should not be detained during a pandemic at all!
It is simply immoral to keep these folks in ICE detention during COVID-19. We have seen what happened at San Quentin, which went from zero to more than 2,000 cases and 20 deaths within weeks. It’s time to recognize the humanity of all immigrants in detention. It is time to free them all!
Jeannie Parent is the coordinator of Kern Welcoming and Extending Solidarity to Immigrants and a retired Bakersfield College professor of English for multilingual students.