What to do when the Terminator completely swings and misses when talking about Kern County? Correct him, of course, but the former governor’s recent comments on “Meet the Press” will outlive us all in the digital universe and that is very unfortunate.
The Hollywood star seemed to forget that while on national news programs, it is best to stick to actual facts and instead went off-script stating that in Bakersfield there are now more jobs in solar than in oil. Bringing glee to anti-oil activists everywhere but eye-rolls from those of us who know better.
The statement is not just false, it’s wildly inaccurate. Kern County is the largest oil-producing county in the state and one of the largest producers in the nation. We currently have more than 14,000 individuals directly employed by the oil industry. Additionally, the spending power of those jobs is enormous, creating a total of nearly 24,000 jobs in our community.
By comparison, our entire renewable industry has netted only 1,500 permanent jobs since 2007, with thousands of additional temporary construction jobs during each project.
Perhaps more significantly, the average salary for jobs in the oil industry are nearly double those of solar, approximately $86,000 annually vs. $46,000 for solar. This enormous spending power from oil jobs creates small businesses and launches careers outside of petroleum, while adding to the tax revenues that power our local government, education, roads, infrastructure and public safety.
But let’s not fall into the trap of criticizing solar as a valued option in our portfolio just because Arnold Schwarzenegger made such a gaffe in his effort to disparage fossil fuels.
In our communications firm, we not only advocate strongly for the oil and natural gas industry, we have helped permit four utility-scale solar projects, which add to Kern County’s standing as the largest producer of renewable energy in the state of California. Read that again. For all our justified pride in being a great oil-producing region, Kern County provides more renewable energy – including solar and wind - than any other county in California.
Our state’s 40 million residents are among the largest consumers of fossil fuels – including the biggest consumer of jet fuel in the country, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. California already imports two-thirds of our energy needs, enriching countries like Saudi Arabia. The current and former governors’ quest to ban local fossil fuel production, while so many millions of us still rely on it, isn’t just hypocritical – forcing more reliance on foreign oil makes us less secure.
Given our enormous appetite for all things petroleum, including our cell phones, computers, footwear, toys and safety gear, along with our daily commutes and flights, we cannot terminate our use of oil and natural gas any time soon. Perhaps our former governor could pay us a visit and see the county where we are living out a beautiful, “all of the above” strategy when it comes to our energy needs.
Tracy Leach is the president/CEO of Providence Strategic Consulting, Inc., a communications firm, and is director of Kern Citizens for Energy.