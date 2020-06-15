It is my honor to represent the family of Robert Forbes related to his tragic death after being hit by a car while peacefully protesting on June 3. The family is in mourning but has requested that I communicate the following.
On Saturday afternoon at The Park at River Walk in Bakersfield, a diverse community came together from all walks of life to celebrate the life of Robert Forbes and call for justice in his name. Food and drinks were contributed by the community and a DJ provided great music so that everyone could join together in a spirit of togetherness. Everyone went home rejuvenated in spirit and body after what has been a difficult time for many.
That same morning the District Attorney for Kern County, in a political op-ed, said that I was issuing "threats" and attempting to "weaponize protests." It should be noted that I have not said anything critical about the work of the Bakersfield Police Department or the Kern County District Attorney’s office. In fact, I found my conference calls with Assistant Police Chief Joe Mullins and Assistant District Attorney Joe Kinzel to be very productive in that we exchanged information and I explained my theory of the case. I am at a loss to discern the reason for the District Attorney’s tone in the op-ed since we have never spoken and our limited email exchange was quite unremarkable.
I prefer to focus on the facts of this case and our call for the driver who killed Robert Forbes to be arrested and prosecuted. Based on the evidence already provided by the Bakersfield Police Department, there is probable cause for an arrest. There appears to be no dispute that the driver was traveling near or above the posted speed limit, that he saw a number of vehicles slowing down abruptly, that at least one vehicle changed lanes while braking, and that darkness decreased visibility of the roadway. Under these circumstances, California’s Basic Speed Law (Vehicle Code Section 22350) requires a reasonable driver to slow down and a failure to do so is a violation of the law. In fact, every other driver on the road did just that and avoided collisions with the many pedestrians peacefully protesting on the roadway. Credible testimony from an independent observer not involved in the protest indicates that the driver accelerated over the speed limit as he approached the area of the collision where people were visible.
I make no statement here as to the driver’s state of mind or intent. However, any reasonable review of his public statements and social media posts make it clear that, according to legal definition, he has a depraved indifference to human life. We should not accept his self-serving statements at the scene of the incident nor his Facebook comments thereafter. Instead, on behalf of the family of Robert Forbes, we call on the Bakersfield Police Department to rely on the evidence already available and arrest the driver. The District Attorney will then be duty-bound to ensure that the prosecution is pursued aggressively. Delay is not in the interests of the community.
#JusticeForRobertForbes
Amar Shergill is legal counsel representing the family of Robert Forbes regarding his death while protesting in Bakersfield. A GoFundMe is raising funds for Robert Forbes’ elderly mother.