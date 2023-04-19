The past few months have felt like severe weather déjà vu. Californians heard it over and over and over again — “we’re getting another round of storms.” These repeated atmospheric river weather events were not something that residents were used to experiencing. However, it’s not just severe weather that we need to worry about — it’s what this weather causes, including significant flooding for homes and businesses.
Now spring is here and California has endured yet another atmospheric river system. While Californians continue cleaning and repairing their flood-damaged homes from months of unprecedented precipitation, flood risks continue for both those who previously flooded and for those who were fortunate enough to dodge winter’s floodwaters and mudslides.
But it’s not more rain alone that poses a flood risk. If California’s record snowpack melts quickly this spring, previous drought-impacted soils and wildfire burn scars set the stage for massive runoff, where there is more water than the land can absorb. This results in communities being at increased risk for flash flooding, mudflows and riverine flooding.
Flood insurance can help California residents recover and rebuild faster if their property floods, as well as provide them one less thing to worry about if flooding damages their home or belongings. While 90 percent of California’s population was under flood watch this year, only about 2 percent of California homes and businesses carry a flood insurance policy.
A common and costly myth is that homeowners insurance covers flooding. While a standard homeowner policy covers water damage from internal sources such as broken pipes or overflowing bathtubs, it does not cover the type of flooding we have seen this year. Another misunderstanding is that you must live in a flood zone to buy flood insurance. In reality, everyone can buy flood insurance. In fact, almost 40 percent of flood claims paid are for structures in low-risk flood zones.
Many homeowners mistakenly believe that federal disaster aid will help make them whole. When authorized by the president, FEMA will step in to help with the recovery effort. However, federal disaster assistance is designed to help jump start recovery, rather than restore a home to its pre-disaster condition. That can put things into perspective when considering just one inch of water causes roughly $25,000 of damage to a home.
Flood insurance remains the best way to recover. With flood insurance, you can file a claim, even if there is no federal major disaster declared. Without flood or other hazard insurance, recovery from disasters may be in the form of a disaster loan. This often leaves uninsured homeowners with a mortgage for a water-damaged home as well as a loan to cover damages that exceed FEMA program limits.
While many Californians were caught off guard by flooding in the first months of 2023, the reality is that these are not likely to be outlier events. Waiting until right before a flood or directly after a flood can be a costly mistake, as most flood insurance policies take 30 days to go into effect. A simple call to an insurance agent or provider or a visit to floodsmart.gov can make all the difference when it comes to protecting property and recovering quickly from flooding.
Robert J. Fenton is FEMA's Region 9 Administrator and has served with the agency for more than 27 years.