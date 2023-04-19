The past few months have felt like severe weather déjà vu. Californians heard it over and over and over again — “we’re getting another round of storms.” These repeated atmospheric river weather events were not something that residents were used to experiencing. However, it’s not just severe weather that we need to worry about — it’s what this weather causes, including significant flooding for homes and businesses.

Now spring is here and California has endured yet another atmospheric river system. While Californians continue cleaning and repairing their flood-damaged homes from months of unprecedented precipitation, flood risks continue for both those who previously flooded and for those who were fortunate enough to dodge winter’s floodwaters and mudslides.