This past spring, The Californian reported that TRIP funds would become available to the city of Bakersfield and some of these funds will supposedly be used to synchronize some traffic lights. Now I remember learning in drivers' education back in the early 1980s about the synchronization of traffic signals. I have two questions: why do we still have traffic signals that aren't synchronized, and why in the world is 40-plus year old technology our goal?
I drive quite a bit, and I also spent 27 years in traffic law enforcement. It's no mystery to anyone who drives that our traffic signals, even the ones that are synchronized, are incredibly stupid. If you've ever sat at a red signal with other vehicles while the light is green for non-existent cross-traffic, or watched a dozen cars come to a stop so a single vehicle can make a right turn from a cross street, you know what I'm talking about. If you've ever sat idling at a red arrow when you could have easily made your turn without affecting other traffic, you also know what I'm talking about (due in no small measure to the inexplicable need to have every left turn protected 24/7 regardless of time of day or traffic volume). I see these things daily. And if you ever drive downtown, especially on the weekends, you know that the lights are still on timers, and you will surely idle at a red light while it's green for nobody.
We can do better, and surely much better than 40-plus-year-old technology. Without going into all the detail, simply do a google search for "smart traffic lights" and see for yourself. And doesn't it make sense that the first place such technology should be used is in the area with the worst air quality in the country?
In a state that places such a high priority on environmental concerns, why have I never read anything in the news about intelligent traffic signals? I only see passing comments, such as the one in The Californian, referencing upgrading to a 40-plus-year-old technology. Instead, we will ask trucking companies to update their fleets at tremendous expense, impose strict regulations on farmers and spend billions on a train that is already 13 years behind schedule and will only service a fraction of the state's population.
There are more than 14 million registered vehicles in California and smart traffic lights will benefit all of them by reducing emissions, moving traffic more efficiently and reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. California is fighting the federal government over mileage standards right now. Why not improve the mileage of every vehicle, not just the new ones, by improving our traffic signals? Surely it will come with a hefty price tag, but this state has never had any issue with cost when it comes to the environment. Maybe funds from a certain train can be used and start benefitting the public long before the decades it will surely take for this train to materialize.
Layne Logan is a Bakersfield native. He was a sergeant with the California Highway Patrol for 27 years.