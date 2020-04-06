In response to a recent Community Voices (“Will stimulus checks actually stimulate the economy? Maybe not as much as you think,” March 31), the author correctly writes that it is unlikely that there is a significant GDP boost from the recent stimulus checks. In the past, previous stimulus checks have had a minimal impact in alleviating recession conditions, as people tend to save a one-time payment and spend permanent income payments.
However, GDP is not the sole measure for the impact of fiscal stimulus. While it is nice to focus on economic multipliers, there are several other variables that lend worry to how an external economic shock can lead to a significant and long-lasting downturn. In fact, given that the contribution of personal consumption to GDP has not increased since 2007 (the first time in U.S. economic history), this suggests that viewing fiscal stimulus in the lens of GDP is incorrect, and misses the mark of macroeconomics.
The article misses an important consideration in why fiscal stimulus, even though it has added to both our debt and our deficit, was important in solving a growing demand problem in our economy. The reason a fiscal stimulus was needed was an attempt to stave off a potential growing need for debt holidays caused by increases in both short- and long-term unemployment for a sizable fraction of workers around the country. In one week, unemployment rates jumped 2.5 percent; most economists consider unemployment rate jumps of 0.3 percent to be large changes.
Given that the lag length for macroeconomic monetary policy can take up to a year to impact the economy (from the “Handbook of Macroeconomics, Volume 2A”), the Federal Reserve is signaling that it is worried about short-term liquidity for a number of sectors: small banking and small business being two large components. Given that small business lending has not recovered from its pre-2007 highs, we are facing both a liquidity and a demand crisis. Hence, the need for immediate fiscal stimulus. Even if consumers save a significant fraction of their stimulus or pay down their bills, this provides money for banks to lend out, or provide some much needed cash infusions for small businesses, who are looking to cover short-term expenses while waiting for the small business provisions in the stimulus to take effect.
This liquidity effect trumps any lack of stimulus impact on GDP. Given the potential for several months of an uncertain economic future, injecting cash into the system can attempt to forestall the inevitable economic decline. If you take a deeper look at economic statistics, the velocity of our money stock (how much a dollar is spent in the economy) is at (or near) all-time lows, depending on which measures you look at. If you do not include savings accounts, the velocity of money is at its lowest level since 1973; if you take into account savings accounts, it is at its lowest level ever. And these statistics are from the fourth quarter of 2019. This again suggests that we face both a demand and liquidity problem; GDP is not a primary concern.
While it is potentially illuminating to focus on the common macroeconomic statistics, such as GDP, these are easily interpretable and, therefore, often give false impressions to the strength of the overall economy. Since 2015, personal consumption expenditures have increased by $2 trillion; personal household debt has increased by $1.4 trillion. In an economy where a growing share of consumption is financed by debt, this suggests substantial liquidity issues for the supply chain, which is what the fiscal stimulus is meant to address. Household credit card liability, once adjusted for GDP, is up to 20 percent of personal income. Again, focusing on the impacts of fiscal stimulus to address GDP misses an underlying issue; a large shock to personal incomes, when personal consumption expenditures account for 70 percent of total GDP, will cause a liquidity crisis that we have not witnessed in a century.
Richard Gearhart earned his Ph.D. in economics. He is an assistant professor of economics at Cal State Bakersfield.