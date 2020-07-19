Dear first-time voter:
Welcome to the brother/sisterhood of American voters.
I am sorry how the pandemic has affected you, robbing some of you of your high school senior year and creating a doldrum that sucked the wind from your sails just as you were starting college or your career.
I am also sorry about the choices before you in your first presidential election. Voting can be exciting when there is a young charismatic candidate you can support with passion, like a John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama. Unfortunately, this year’s choice is between two old white guys: the challenger, an unexciting longtime politician with all the baggage that comes with years of service, and the current president, a deeply flawed leader who reaffirms his incompetence every day. Given these choices, you may be tempted not to vote at all. I hope to persuade you otherwise.
In 2016, candidate Trump promised to “Make America Great Again” and to drain the swamp in Washington; he failed dramatically on both counts. Americans are worse off today in their health, social relations, personal economics, morale and world standing. And the swamp grew — Trump’s administration is more corrupt and mob-like than any administration in modern history.
Our current president is morally flawed and incompetent. He vilifies women, immigrants and people of color and inflames fear and hate. He lies daily and is incapable of compassion. His incompetence, narcissism and failure to understand data and science brought us an uncontrolled pandemic, unnecessary economic hardship, painful tariffs and international scorn. His misplaced allegiances caused him to sit on his hands when Russia placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers. These things should give citizens pause, but his dangerous turn toward authoritarianism should disqualify him among rational, freedom-loving voters.
This president has attempted to muzzle the press, use executive power to attack his political enemies and free his convicted friends (i.e., Michael Flynn and Roger Stone), all while mouthing patriotic slogans. He bends to despots and denigrates democratic allies. His abuses of power got him impeached and made him the subject of the Mueller report. Trump sicced U.S. forces on law-abiding citizens and gassed peaceful American demonstrators — additional hallmarks of an authoritarian regime.
In contrast, Joe Biden is a good man who has been a faithful public servant for most of his life. He has experienced significant personal tragedy which enables him to show deep empathy for others. At 29, he was among the youngest people ever elected to the Senate where he served for 36 years before joining Barack Obama as vice president. During his long career, Biden has done the people’s work, has collaborated with Republican colleagues, and has made some mistakes. He has been a champion for health care, marriage equality, addressing climate change and fairness for working families. Biden doesn’t pretend to have all the answers or know better than the experts, but he knows who the experts are and acts after listening to them (i.e., the Ebola response and economic recovery of 2009).
Is Biden the best and most dynamic candidate the Democrats could have fielded— better than Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg or even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? We could have a fascinating conversation about this, but it doesn’t matter now. Biden is who we’ve got, and he is clearly better than the dangerous fool who currently inhabits the White House.
The Trump campaign will try to smear Biden. They will suggest he’s senile (unlike Trump, Biden reads) and corrupt (expect another unwarranted attack on the Mueller report and a return to Ukrainian dirt-digging). Russian trolls will again sow division suggesting Sanders or Warren were robbed of the nomination or that Biden is racist and misogynistic. They will suggest you protest by not voting; recognize this as another attempt at voter suppression.
My first presidential vote in 1976 was important, but not critical. I had to choose between two moral and competent candidates with different strategies to promote American values.
Your vote is different. Our nation will either continue its decline into an unjust, authoritarian, oversized banana republic, or it will re-emerge with a clearer vision of our unfinished American experiment — a nation committed to compassion, unity, reason, human aspirations and justice.
Your vote will decide.
Steve Bacon is a retired administrator and longtime resident of Bakersfield