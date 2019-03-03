The United States is in the midst of an opioid crisis. On Feb. 23, The Californian ran an article describing the effects in Kern County and, specifically, east Bakersfield and the Kern River Valley (“ROBERT PRICE: Opioids are already killing us, and now look what’s coming”).
Although California and Kern County have not been as hard hit as the U.S. Midwest and the Northeast, Kern has seen an increase in the number of prescriptions and illegal opioid overdose deaths.
The Californian article cited statistics of deaths per 100,000 residents. To help make sense of this in smaller communities, it is helpful to understand the actual number and locations so specific strategies of prevention, intervention, treatment and eradication can be deployed. In 2017, the number of opioid overdose deaths in Kern was 75 with one occurring in KRV and eight in east Bakersfield. Every death due to substance use is tragic and deeply affects our communities.
Under the Drug Free Kern coalition, Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services (KernBHRS) coordinates an Opioid Response Plan that includes many agencies, churches, businesses and private citizens.
The plan 1) increases awareness of the dangers of opioid use and misuse, 2) reduces prescription medication availability, 3) expands treatment options and 4) prevents overdose deaths. Given that the mighty Kern is the third largest county at more than 8,000 square miles, elements of the plan are tailored to communities specifically.
In the last year, KRV medical professionals received prescriber training on best practice guidelines limiting the number and amount of opioids that are prescribed. Requirements for reviewing the CURES (Controlled Substance Utilization Review and Evaluation System) database to reduce med shopping patients were reviewed. Medication drop boxes are now available at Lake Isabella Substation 7046, and at the Mesa Clinical Pharmacy for individuals to safely dispose of unwanted medications. Community education has been and will continue to be provided on the importance of safe disposal, as well as information on how to access substance use disorder treatment. A local community coalition, Kern River Valley Community Action Network, is locally empowered to address underage medication misuse and prevention strategies.
In addition to the strategies in place in KRV, the east Bakersfield area has resources for treatment, including outpatient and residential settings, and two methadone clinics in the 93301 ZIP code. Community resources include the Consumer Family Learning Center, and self-help support meetings like Alcoholic Anonymous and Narcotic Anonymous.
Throughout the county, individuals can access local substance abuse treatment options by contacting the county Substance Use Disorder Access Line at 1-866-266-4898. That one call refers to the best available level of outpatient treatment and narcotic medication assisted treatment.
Currently, medication assisted treatment services are available through Bakersfield and Delano clinics. KernBHRS is actively working with narcotic treatment programs to expand these services to reduce distances for those who need access to them.
The opioid crisis took years to develop. No single agency or strategy will address every problem. Collaboration between agencies, communities and individuals is what will help tackle this public health concern. Many doctors, pharmacies, law enforcement officers, schools, churches, businesses and county departments are working tirelessly to help our communities.
If you would like to get involved, receive a copy of the plan or know more about treatment, please contact the Substance Use Disorder Access Line at 1-866-266-4898. If you would like to become part of the Drug Free Kern coalition to help your community, please contact the coalition coordinator, Ann Sherwood, at 661-868-8031, or via email at ASherwood@kernbhrs.org.
Ana Olvera, LMFT, is a Substance Use Division administrator for Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.