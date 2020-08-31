A few packets of seeds arrived in the mail this week. Carrot, lettuce, leek. Each one no bigger than an eyelash. Tiny things.
It feels absurd to plant them now. My garden beds have been scorched by relentlessly high temperatures. When I go outside, the smoke in the air hammers my chest. More than 1 million acres of California have burned, a fresh loss on top of the relentless march of coronavirus and the COVID-19 death toll that shadows it. And now we’ve lost school as well. Students sporting fresh haircuts and nervous first day posturing have been reduced to internet connections and images on the screen.
When I was a young college graduate, I thought life (and its institutions) were inevitable. After all, "Life goes on" is a truism that gets thrown around with all the gravitas of an empty water bottle. I used to interpret that platitude as something passive. Life goes on. Shrug. Yawn. Fresh out of college, knowing that it was time to do something, but unclear what that something was, I had the classic Gen X state of mind: disappointed with my prospects because it was all so boring. World War II had ended fascism. The Berlin wall had been torn down. The eastern block of the Soviet Union was now democratic. The protests of the Civil Rights Movement had, in my eyes, achieved their aim. And the years were bound to click forward like the endless cycles of seasons. Winter, spring, summer, fall and begin again.
But we have upended the seasons and now are moving toward an eternal summer, each one more cruel than the last. The world has become fascist-curious again. The Civil Rights Movement was a bandage on a machete wound, and democracy around the world is skittering on Bambi legs. What I wouldn’t give for a little apathetic boredom instead of this paralyzing existential dread.
Even for those who are lucky enough to not be sick or out of work, life right now is a struggle. We have all lost so much, and the losses just keep coming. Now that empty platitude has become a question. How does life go on? How do we choose between living in isolation or accepting death for the vulnerable? How do we sequester enough carbon before the cresting wave of climate change breaks? How do we protect democracy?
To live is to struggle. Stability is a temporary state, not a foregone conclusion. I understand now the core misunderstanding of my youth. I thought living was passive. Anyone who has been pregnant knows the truth about life. Life is tenuous. It is uncertain. It is painful and messy.
Yesterday, in the searing smoke, I worked outside. I removed the yellow squash that only flowered and never fruited, ripped out the last remnant of bamboo too (the final parting gift of a long gone neighbor) and plucked endlessly at nut grass. As I labored, sweat burned my eyes. It dripped off the end of my nose and ran down my neck and back. Mosquitoes bit at my ankles. Dirt wedged into my fingernails.
It was dirty and uncomfortable, but the alternative was worse: to toss the seeds in the trash, to give up before even planting them.
Kelly Damian is a teacher and writer who lives in Bakersfield.