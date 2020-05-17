Yovanni Munoz_BHS Grad

Yovani Munoz, a Bakersfield High School senior, poses in front of the Fox Theater and its special message to graduates.

 Felix Adamo

Meet Yovani Munoz. Class of 2020. Bakersfield High Drillers.

He heard from a friend, who picked up his graduation cap and gown at the nearby Jostens store, that the iconic Fox Theater marquee featured a special message that day:

BHS Drillers

Congrats Class of 2020

Yovani came downtown to see the sign for himself. After all, with the COVID-19 crisis and shelter-in-place order still in effect, this could be the closest to a special “graduation” moment for the senior Driller.

Meet Felix Adamo. Class of 1971. South High Rebels.

While scouting the location in preparation for a recent photo shoot, he noticed the young man, off on his own, sitting and watching the scene – looking pretty somber, actually – so he asked him:

“Are you a Driller?”

Of course, as we all know in Bakersfield, “Once a Driller, Always a Driller.” As the proud parents of two Drillers ourselves – Zane Adamo (Class of ‘11) and Cooper Adamo (Class of ‘16) – what came next was nothing short of a special moment indeed.

Felix, an amazing, award-winning, now-retired photojournalist, offered to take Yovani’s photo under that special marquee message.

The result: An impromptu graduation portrait session of sorts – COVID-19 style. Smiles through the heartache of likely never crossing the stage on the hallowed Griffith Field during a blistering May evening, while thousands of loved ones shed tears of joy at the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” and pray for a cool breeze. Oh, if only our biggest problem with 2020 graduations was the weather.

Afterward, as we talked to this polite young man about his future plans – he’s deciding between joining the military or enrolling at Bakersfield College, hoping to one day become a physical education teacher – I lost track of how many times Yovani said, “Thank you.”

Over and over, again and again, “Thank you.”

I also lost track of how sad I’ve been feeling, knowing that our youngest son will miss out on his college graduation. Truth be told, I wanted to be a loved one in the crowd this 2020 graduation season, joyful tears in my eyes, praying for tolerable temps.

But on this evening, thanks to a Driller and a Rebel, I cried anyway. Still tears of joy ... just different.

I think that’s the kind of world we’re all living in now — there’s still joy; it’s just different.

You may have to look a little harder for it, and you may need to appreciate it more than you used to, but it’s there, I promise.

I’ve even got the photos to prove it.

Teresa Adamo is a local children’s book author; former Bakersfield Californian reporter and editor; mother of two Bakersfield High Drillers; and wife of retired photojournalist, Felix Adamo.