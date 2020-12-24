In December 2019, I jumped on a plane to interview for a job that would bring me back to the Central Valley. Although I grew up in Madera and came back home for holidays, graduations and family pachangas, life had taken me elsewhere — teaching in Los Angeles, grad school in South Carolina and a partner from New York.
Yet as I walked around Cal State Bakersfield, talked to potential colleagues and was escorted around town, a feeling of excitement took over. There was an aura of pride, a tangible feeling of community and the signs and signals of the gritty work ethic that I knew from my days picking tomatoes and packing fruit as a teenager. I found myself looking forward to being with, and working for the betterment of this place. I was ready to come back “home.”
Fast forward six months and moving day came. I packed the family SUV full of the assorted odds and ends that missed the moving trunk, grabbed a handful of masks and loaded the driver seat with bottles of hand sanitizer. Driving across the country I was restless to jump into community and educational work in Kern County. And, of course, such visions soon faded.
We were, and still are, in the grips of a pandemic; I taught my first university courses from a spare bedroom, supervised aspiring teachers via Zoom and attended various organizing meetings virtually. Quite honestly, it was hard. I felt so far removed from the personal relationships I hoped to build. How was I going to learn and serve the community from a makeshift desk, an old computer and a folding chair?
Yet one day after “class,” a number of students stayed after to simply talk. They needed a space to vent, to question, to hope, to talk, to be with each other. In that moment, a light flipped in the proverbial darkness. This was the community.
I looked back at all I had seen in a few months. Students juggling jobs, family and sickness to push toward a teaching credential; their own passion and commitment to our region shining through. Intern teachers raising money via GoFundMe to remedy an imminent eviction. Another first year teacher working on behalf of a family whose father feared deportation. Community members advancing grassroots campaigns to elect candidates committed to local improvement. A group of educators, Kern County Educators For Ethnic Studies, fighting for students to see themselves and others in authentic, transformative curriculum. Professors and independent writers digging through archives to expose racist local history while uplifting the voices of those who struggled otherwise. Volunteers and health workers implementing free COVID testing. Heck, even neighbors ringing our doorbell and leaving cookies and wine on the doorstep.
In short, coming back to the community was both exactly how I had pictured it, and never as I had imagined. The resilient, ingenious and we’ll-find-a-way-someway attitudes and ethos of our local gente forged ahead. Facing a time and space that continues to show, and amplify, the magnitude of past and current injustices — namely the uneven distribution of, and access to economic, educational, environmental and health resources along racial and gender lines — there is of course much work to do. As I am disheartened that such problems continue to plague our national and local context, I am equally heartened by the fight and persistence of the community to make right by and for its people.
In sum, I am glad to be back and can’t wait to continue to work and to connect with folks who have and/or will make it their job to realize the potential of our local community.
Timothy Monreal, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of teacher education at CSUB.