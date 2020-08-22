The issue of homelessness is complex because part of what makes the homeless so vulnerable are the other intersecting vulnerabilities, such as mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction, extreme poverty, criminal records and a lack of traditional support systems that exacerbate the issue. The lack of safe and reliable housing means that the homeless are even more exposed to illness, violence and death.
Research shows that men are more likely to be homeless than women. However, women that experience homelessness are more likely to be victims of violent sexual assault than non-homeless women. There is also more evidence showing that homelessness among the elderly is a growing issue with many homeless people being over 50-years-old. LGBTQ+ people, especially LGBTQ+ youth, are also more likely to experience homelessness.
Moreover, as we come to terms with the systemic racism within our country, I would be remiss to point out that homelessness also disproportionately impacts Black people because of how historic and systemic racism continues to produce inequalities for the Black community, such as higher rates of poverty among Black families, housing discrimination and an overrepresentation in the state’s child welfare and incarceration systems, just to name a few. More importantly, research suggests that 80 percent of homeless people do not choose to be homeless; therefore, homelessness is often the result of intensified or aggravated existing vulnerabilities.
In 2019, the official state homeless count was 151,278, which is a 17 percent increase from 2018. Kern County’s homeless population increased by 19 percent this year from 1,330 in 2019 to 1,580 in 2020. Moreover, of the 1,398 homeless counted within metro Bakersfield, 60 percent of those counted were unsheltered and living on the streets. Experts warn that the issue of homelessness is being exacerbated by the current COVID-19 pandemic, and a common concern is the lack of resources and access to affordable housing, both locally and nationally.
To put this issue in context, with the current calls to reallocate funds from policing institutions to prevention services, it might help to compare what the city is spending. For example, based on the 2020/2021 city budget, the police department is receiving more than $120 million, while the city is only spending about $11.5 million on the homeless crisis and just over $7 million on housing (and only a fraction of that $7 million seems to represent affordable housing). Moreover, local officials have worked to undo years of criminal justice reform by continuing to criminalize and stigmatize homelessness through pushes to increase prosecution and jail time for misdemeanors, like drug possession and trespassing, as a means of getting the homeless off the streets. Even if we were to hypothetically consider institutionalizing the homeless for criminality related to homelessness, putting them in jail or prison is the worst thing that we could do since research shows that people within the system are less likely to get the services they need for rehabilitation, and are instead likely to leave more violent, with continued substance abuse issues, and ultimately have a higher rate of recidivism.
It is important to call attention to the crisis by identifying what is not working, and holding those in power accountable to how their ideas for solutions may actually function as a way of maintaining the existing systems of power at the expense of making the current situation worse. The idea of trying to solve large-scale social problems, such as homelessness or the opioid crisis, can feel overwhelming for individuals because we can feel helpless to make any significant systemic change.
However, supporting local shelters and organizations that directly help the homeless is a wonderful way to support systemic change. Examples include the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter, Flood Bakersfield Ministries and The Mission at Kern County. The Sociology Club at Cal State Bakersfield, in partnership with Associated Students Inc., was hoping to put together a “Sock Drive” this semester — socks are a commonly requested item among the unsheltered — and donate to one or more of the previously listed organizations. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has temporarily put such plans on hold.
Nevertheless, I would still encourage people to find a way to give back and support the most vulnerable among us. Despondency is not the community response we need regarding this important issue.
Jacob Richardson is the president of the Sociology Club and the ASI director of transfer students at Cal State Bakersfield.