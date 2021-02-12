I am extremely disappointed in our City Council. We Bakersfieldians support the chicken ordinance that allows residents to have a small number of backyard chickens. Our City Council allowed a handful of people who oppose it to stop the ordinance because they threaten to sue the city. Those who oppose the ordinance feel that it will negatively impact the environment or cause a lot of noise.
I have a few thoughts about it.
In a world where having a few chickens in your own backyard raises more concerns for our environment than the petroleum or poisons used for pest control, I wonder if the people in charge have their priorities out of balance. Our great community suffers from more lung disorders, cancers and autoimmune disorders than other places in the state. There are scientific links between these health conditions and the pesticides allowed to be sprayed in crops, in homes and offices as well as the pollutants from oil.
I doubt that a few chickens will make our community suffer more than it already does. In fact, I would argue that having birds as part of one’s own little ecosystem would enhance the lives and diets of our community members.
Studies show that raising your own animals reduces stress, anxiety and even reduces crime. The connection with other species is one that heals in ways most people can’t even understand because they haven’t had the opportunity to experience it.
Eggs from your own happy, healthy, backyard chickens are far superior than any I’ve ever tasted in a store. Knowing how conventional “chicken layers” are inhumanly raised and caged is enough reason alone to support raising your own chickens.
The people who oppose backyard chickens also feel they will be really noisy. I ask anyone which do you feel is more abrasive to your ears — a leaf blower or a clucking chicken when she is laying an egg? Chickens are actually very quiet except when they are laying eggs, which is once a day at most! I can hardly go an hour a day without a leaf blower raging unnecessarily nearby. I say, shift the priorities! Chickens are not the issue.
It is totally unfair that Bakersfield had enough people who support owning their own chickens within the city limits but that wasn’t enough for our City Council to support the bill when threatened by a few unhappy people. It shows that we need to find City Council members who do, in fact, support the voice of the majority of people here in Bakersfield. I believe our community is growing into a city full of people who want to live a more sustainable, healthy lifestyle.
Katherine G. Winters operates a preventive health care, nonprofit business in Bakersfield. When not working, she can be found in her garden or enjoying the beauty of the Kern River.