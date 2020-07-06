The saying may you live in interesting times comes to mind these days. Times, these days, would be interesting even if half of the country hadn’t lost their ever-loving minds (you know who you are).
And that’s just the economic/financial side of things. As to the culture, if we may still call it that, few seem to have a blessing to count or a fancy to tickle. A couple of related thoughts: a nation may strive for freedom or equality, it cannot have both. Importantly, the trend to replace an American system of individual responsibility for one with collective responsibility is both growing and highly destructive.
Several in these pages have commented that we need to have “tough conversations” on issues. May I suggest that those who want to have major-league tough conversations merely wait until the civilized world balks at buying the increasingly increasing U.S. public debt as issued paying miniature rates of interest? At which time it will be obvious to all that the U.S. is insolvent. In the meantime, nothing says don’t worry about the protests and grieving looters in the grasp of a pandemic better than a rising Dow Jones. Apparently this is code of the stockholder class that robbing Peter and Paul to pay them is still working fine.
As to the economy, we are in the midst of a recession financed via debt, the depth of which remains to be seen. We are borrowing and printing at increasing amounts for decreasing output. In order to put the recession in context, as per analyst Jeffrey Snider in Alhambra Investments, “During the worst 13 weeks of the Great ‘Recession,’ January to April 2009, 8.4 million Americans, former workers, filed initial unemployment claims. In the last thirteen up to and including the latest one, more than five times as many have.”
At first blush, the market’s economic signals in this environment smack of fake news. Not necessarily, in that if you correlate asset prices with Fed money printing/stimulus/bailout policies over the past dozen years, more money chasing the same assets; by default one arrives at asset inflation. This also jives with the stagnate to downward trend of the economy and wages of the average working stiff over the past decade-plus.
The asset inflation dynamic was well described by Irish-French economist Richard Cantillon (1680-1734) and known as the “Cantillon Effect.” As explained by economist Michael Every of Rabobank, “when money gets printed, those closest to it within the institutional structure get to skim the cream, and those farthest away get none.” A shoe that would seem to fit in this period of desperate monetary expansion, rising asset values (primarily the stock markets and bonds) and record unemployment. These dynamics also rhyme with the housing bubble in 2003 to 2006 that was bolstered by the easy money policy after the dotcom market crash in 2000 and Sept. 11, 2001.
Tying the financial side with the society/culture as it presents itself today is an inexact art. Some suggest that protesters who can’t walk by a statue of a bygone hero or statesman without having a complete breakdown are perhaps barking up the wrong tree. I am reminded of Orwell’s comment when a Marxist declared that you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs, which was reported to be “where’s the omelet?” Others point out the coincidental transition from Russiagate to COVID-19 to mass protest and looting back to the COVID-19 relapse as too clever by half. As to the protests and some context, recall how quickly Occupy Wall Street was contained. They further suggest that if the Democratic Party wins the fast approaching elections, these things too will pass.
Time will tell. In accordance with the more measurable finance/economic side we know this. The U.S. government threw its backing for bank deposits after the retail bank runs of the early Depression period. In 2008, the government threw its backing behind wholesale banking where it remains and is under stress as of the September 2019 repo crisis. All the while strategically eroding the value of money. If, or more likely when, a nation or nations calls the U.S. government’s bet, the historic value and dollar price of statues will increase.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.