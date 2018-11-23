It’s a dangerous position that Stafford Betty would have us embrace, the position that we rely on faith to get us out of the fix we’re in ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Murder and arson in a secular world," Nov. 15). History has shown many times that this is precisely what advanced civilizations do just before the fall. In her book, "The Watchman's Rattle," Rebecca D. Costa illustrates in an accessible manner the signs of decline of advanced civilizations.
The basic pattern of this decline is that the complexity of maintaining a population outpaces the technologies available to protect this population should a big enough problem come along. And when a big enough problem comes along, the first response is to solve it using existing technology but on a much larger scale. This usually buys some time, but then that big problem becomes an insurmountable problem and down the civilization goes. Obviously she draws examples from our present state of affairs, and her solution is fourfold: not to fall into the blame game, not to isolate yourself behind the delusion that there’s an “us” and a “them,” not to resort to faith based remedies and to develop any promising technology that might mitigate the threat.
Professor Betty wrote, “Secularists deny the soul, so the world ahead that would give our lives meaning right up to the end is missing.” Besides lacking concordance, this sentence presents the soul as if it were a thing, something measurable, something, presumably, that arsonists and murderers lack. When we talk about the soul, we’re talking about a belief by faith as opposed to belief by empirical investigation. Faith is good, as Betty shared, when it helps you get through desperate times. Faith is bad when it hurts you, and you fly an airplane into a building or murder abortion doctors.
He further argues that life was enchanted back when the fear of God filled people with faith. But you don’t get an enchanted life through faith but rather through hard work on a personal level. This means that in your daily life you refrain from reacting to situations in a way that causes unnecessary suffering, and you have the intention to relieve suffering even in the face of those situations that usually cause you to fly off the handle. This is a practice, of course, because nobody can get it right all of the time. To practice relieving and not causing suffering is to practice caring and, because we’re mammals, caring is at the heart of what makes our world enchanted. What has gone wrong in our society is not a lack of faith but a lack of caring.
The bigger question then becomes, why this lack of caring? Did we ever have it and when? I propose that yes, we had it before the arrival of agriculture some ten thousand years ago. Caring energy is feminine energy, and this type of energy took a nosedive with the arrival of agriculture and it’s diving still. Fortunately, we have a barometer with which we can measure the level of caring in our world, which is the level of equality among children. Unfortunately, the barometer reads that there exists today a great and growing disparity between the level of equality among children, and the forecast for improvement is cloudy at best.
The clouds of anger, greed and delusion are what’s blocking the enchanted light from reaching us; it is feminine energy that can blow these clouds away.
Blaine Randolph is a retired educator.