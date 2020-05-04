Many opinion writers demonstrate their limited understanding of our Federalist system of government. They tend to think the president oversees and authorizes virtually every issue that emerges daily within all levels of government.
A recent example is a writer’s placement of total fault on the president for the insufficient supply of N-95 face masks for today’s unprecedented pandemic.
In some instances, these comments become political opportunities to castigate the president when something — anything — goes wrong, even though the error was committed solely within local or state authority and responsibility.
Others simply may not fully understand Federalism. For them, this explanation should be helpful.
If such criticisms should be proven valid, it would mean the president commits the universally unacceptable leadership and management practice of micromanagement. Its definition is the direct management and control to an excessive degree — with too much attention to detail and insufficient delegation.
For example, if our president were to announce a specific directive about how we are to execute a national policy in Bakersfield, as well as in every other community in the U.S., the span of control would be too overwhelming for anyone to manage (i.e., to plan, organize, direct and control). Delegation to lower levels of government is essential.
In the business world, we say “leaders view their organization from 30,000 feet – and look ahead over the horizon.” On the other hand, managers work with supervisors and employee teams “at ground level.”
This distinction is critical in both the private sector and public sector as well. It goes way back to 1791 when this principle was adopted by our Founding Fathers.
Federalism is defined as a governmental system in which power is shared between the federal and state levels of governance.
Strategies to successfully eliminate Coronavirus have provided an example of how logical, wise and effective the administration is in its collective respect for our long-standing Federalist system.
On numerous occasions during this current pandemic, administration officials reiterated the legitimate role of each level of government. Their consistent description of how our nation is led and managed is, “It is locally executed, state managed, and federally supported.”
More specifically:
- The White House and Congress draft long-term strategic goals for each state to accomplish – in whatever manner is appropriate within each respective state and its individual (and frequently unique) needs and conditions
- State governors and legislatures propose and pass operational objectives needed to accomplish each long-term strategic goal formalized by the federal government – within their respective state -- and then manage and monitor local performance
- Local cities and counties implement the annual operational objectives proposed and passed by the state legislature at the local level.
As every eighth grader learns, our U.S. Constitution supports this system in Article I — plus its 10th Amendment. This amendment very succinctly and powerfully, limits the powers of our federal government by saying “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
This was adopted over 220 years ago. Its validity still stands today, and should continue in the future.
Simply stated, the Executive Branch of the federal government — with concurrence of Congress — will plan what needs to be accomplished. The states (with local governments) then determine how each goal (each “what”) will be achieved (The exception is where our Constitution grants authority to act at the federal level exclusively).
It’s when national leadership gets itself involved in the how part of a process that micromanagement occurs.
If all goes well at the state and/or local level, that’s outstanding; however, if it runs awry, it’s not the president who is at fault.
As should be evident to all, our president is not a micromanager — his vision is focused on the “big picture at 30,000 feet” and is “looking over the horizon,” like all successful leaders throughout our nation’s history.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a general management and risk management consultant in Bakersfield.