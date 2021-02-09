In a recent Community Voices ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Why progressives’ pronouncements are perpetually suspect on matters," Feb. 5), an argument was made that liberals/progressives may be well-intentioned on what they would like the national government to do regarding the current crises facing the nation, but that they “misunderstand” the constitutional dimensions of federal power vis-a-vis the states. It is clear that the author approaches the subject from a purely ideological view and lacks both a historical and legal understanding of the federal system of government.
As we discuss America’s Constitution, we have to make sure that we do so within the context of its creation. We were an 18th century, predominantly agrarian system with a slow travel and communications system, governed by an exclusively white male power structure. None of these characteristics have existed for over the last 100 years.
Some of what the author says is clearly not true or misleading at best. First of all, he seems to imply that the founders/framers spoke with an unanimous voice. I would suggest that 1) he look at Madison’s Virginia Plan, which would have made the state governments subsidiaries of the national government, 2) he explain why the ratification debates were contentious and culminated in rather close votes in many of the state conventions, and 3) how he explains the Civil War in the context of this “brilliantly conceived federal Constitution.” These three pieces of evidence alone reveal that the author needs to do a little more study on federalism and broader constitutional principles.
The author identifies correctly that Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution lays out the powers of Congress; however his mistake is that he argues that this enumeration “expressly limits” the power of the national government. There are two problems with this. First, how can something be expressly understood when the framers themselves consistently used vague language. If there were clear and concise language within the Constitution, we wouldn’t be having debates over impeachment and emoluments. More importantly, where he is right is that we, as a people, are sometimes a nation and sometimes 50 independent states. The problem is determining when we are one and not the other. This is compounded by clause 18 in Article I, Section 8 which gives Congress the power to “make all laws which are necessary and proper for carrying into execution the foregoing powers….” This clause was intended to give Congress the flexibility to address problems in the future that the framers could not have possibly thought of. They did provide limited guidance on congressional power if you look at Article I, Section 9.
If you combine the necessary and proper clause with the commerce clause (wonder if the author has a precise and clear explanation of commerce) the powers of Congress are far greater than a Jeffersonian strict constructionist could imagine. I would recommend that the author read Chief Justice John Marshall’s opinion in McCulloch v. Maryland so as to gain clarity on the fluid nature of state/national relations.
The flexibility and fluidity of congressional power is one reason why, from 1937 to 1995, the Supreme Court did not strike down one single act of Congress. This is amazing given the active and expansive nature of Congress during this period. If applying our Constitution were left up to the author, we would not live in a society that provides Social Security and Medicare or has the authority to regulate air quality or automobile safety and numerous other powers that work to make America a safer and healthier place.
It is important that when we discuss and debate the principles and content of our Constitution that we don’t treat it as some divinely inspired set of strict laws and acts, but as a framework for which We the People, from generation to generation, are given the authority to carve out our vision of constitutional government. It is also vital that we understand that the men who wrote, debated and ratified this document were not of one voice, and in the end didn’t really have a clue on whether it would work or not. The wonder of the constitutional arrangement that the framers established is that they left it up to the people to decide, generationally, the direction that our country would go.
David Richmond is a recently retired civics and history teacher for 30 years. He spent five years as the director of the California We the People program.