“We are currently in the midst of a Fourth Turing and the darkness deepens, with the ongoing coup attempt of a sitting president; a debt crisis being covered up by the Federal Reserve; ongoing wars in the Middle East; a new cold war against Russia and China; an overbearing dangerous surveillance state; climate change hoax used to increase government power; socialists gaining acceptance among the dumbed down masses; gun grabbers trying to overturn the (Second) Amendment; celebration of decadence; rewarding diversity over accomplishment; $1 trillion deficits; and half the country despising the other half.”
Quite a sentence from blogger Jim Quinn. His words open the door to further discussion of the economic/financial aspects at work including the debt crisis and a statistical notion that the economy is “booming.” It is not, although a number of self-described “conservative” commentators will tell us it is. For what it’s worth, a real conservative would tend to shun any correlation between economic performance and debt-based excessive governance.
Listed below are some random indicators and economic/financial relationships that are consequences of the Fed’s policies over time, in no particular order.
1. A quiz: the purchasing power of currency has decreased approximately 85 percent over the past 50 years. If an investor has owned an investment asset over this period (home, stock, bond, collectible – or earns a salary), how much of the current dollar price is a direct reflection of the currency debasement, and how much is relative change in customer preferences and/or real values?
2. U.S. corporate earnings peaked in 2014’s third quarter. Since then the S&P 500 has increased 50-plus percent. While corporate earnings performance varies from company to company, the aforementioned strongly suggests the driver(s) of the markets are disconnected from earnings and fundamental realities in general. It implies that today’s investor is not seeking a piece of America’s economic fortunes, but is seeking participation in the Fed’s easy money policy, also known as bubble blowing.
3. The net worth of the top 1 percent, according to Fed data, has seen its net worth increase by $21 trillion between 1989 and 2018. The bottom 50 percent has seen its net worth decrease by $900 billion over the same period.
4. The amount of U.S. public debt per new birth in America was $100,000 in 1946. This figure decreased during the 1950s and 1960s, only to reach that again in 1970. Currently, the national debt per American birth is $6.2 million.
5. In 1969, the annual budget of the Veterans Administration per veteran was $302 (numbers approximated). Today the budget amount per veteran is $11,000. The inflation-adjusted 1969 figure ($302) using the government’s own measurements (CPI) would today be $2,415 per veteran.
The meaning of all this? You be the judge. What does not need to be judged is the following: the so-called sub-prime crisis in 2008 involved approximately $400-500 billion of mortgages. The Federal Reserve, in the aftermath, doled out $29 trillion (per the Levy Institute) in loans, guarantees, bailouts, swaps, etc., to right the ship. Much of this was to foreign owned banks. Additionally, the Fed has collapsed interest rates vs. historical norms during the past 11 years. Noteworthy, an initial attempt to begin normalizing rates in 2017-2018 was quickly rejected by markets.
Therefore, anyone that states that the economy is strong must also be saying that it would be so if the 11 years of life support were removed. Otherwise we have a life-support economy, plain and simple. They cannot say as much, note the above mentioned attempt to normalize interest rates. As a matter of fact, the Fed has been aggressively providing funding in the hundreds of billions for repo markets during the past three months. Those making strong economy claims also have a burden of proof showing that abnormally low interest rates, over a decade-plus, is without cost or economic consequence. It is not. I suspect that if it were, the Greeks would have discovered this a few thousand years ago.
In summary, if Quinn’s above observations resonate with a majority of middle-class Americans, what to do about it becomes the question.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.