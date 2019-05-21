Bakersfield, we need to talk about climate change.
Research suggests that we can expect to see global temperatures rise by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the next 40 years. Are we prepared for days when the thermostat reaches 125 degrees? What about winters that never frost? In 2016, the EPA released a document detailing how these warmer temperatures will most likely impact our state. Some predictions, such as increased drought, extreme wildfire and poor air quality, have already become our reality. But the real cause for alarm is the coming scarcity of water in the Central Valley caused by reduced snow pack in the Sierras.
According to the EPA, "The changing climate is likely to increase the need for water but reduce the supply ... Soils are likely to be drier, and periods without rain are likely to become longer, making droughts more severe." Researchers also state that, "The decline in snowpack [in the Sierras] could further limit the supply of water for some purposes." Do you suppose "some purposes" could mean farming? This will present a big problem for a fast-growing community whose economy is rooted in agriculture. The document addresses this issue, as well: "But even if sufficient water is available, rising temperatures could transform California’s agriculture. Fruit trees and grape vines need a certain number of 'chilling hours' during which temperatures are between 32 degrees and 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter before they can flower." How will this affect our community and the vast market we serve? Many studies point not only to a local economic crisis, but potential food insecurity on the national level as well.
In Bakersfield, we pride ourselves on being people of the land. We pride ourselves on feeding the world. We pride ourselves on our strong work ethic, our generosity, our grit.
And we have been tasked with a difficult job. Can we rise above the challenges that the coming years will present, and thrive in an uncertain climate? To do so, we must act now. We need to invest in regenerative agricultural practices such a reduced tillage, cover cropping and composting, which all improve soil moisture and drought resiliency, and help capture carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the land. We need to invest in native plant reforestation and leaving land wild and undeveloped to alleviate the heat island effect associated with urban sprawl. We need to invest in renewable technologies that will clean our air, cool our homes and fuel our lives.
My hope is that we face this issue head on, and treat it as an opportunity to become leaders in innovation in the global effort to work smarter, live healthier and grow sustainably. Can we picture a Bakersfield that specializes not only in agriculture, but also in renewable energy? What about carbon capture technologies? Large-scale air purification? Our unique set of challenges make our city supremely poised to become a veritable living laboratory for the development and implementation of these emerging technologies.
I'm not a scientist or a venture capitalist. I don't have the answers. I'm just an ordinary person with a whole lot of love for this place we all call home. And when I close my eyes and envision the Bakersfield of tomorrow, I see a vibrant, thriving community that has risen against the odds to become a beacon of hope for the rest of the world.
But what can one ordinary person really do?
Educate yourself about climate change and how it will affect our region. Learn about the small steps we can all take to conserve resources and reduce waste. Lead by example and become an advocate. In your household, your workplace, your church.
Vote. With the dollars you spend. The ballot you cast. The choices you make every day. Write to your elected officials. Ask if they have concrete plans to address specific challenges associated with rising temperatures. Let them know that you are concerned, and that this is a problem that demands our urgent attention.
Hold that vision of a bright future for Bakersfield. It's going to take every one of us.
See what climate change means for California at https://19january2017snapshot.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2016-09/documents/climate-change-ca.pdf
Lia Mendez was born in Bakersfield and holds a degree in literary journalism from UC Irvine.