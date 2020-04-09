April is National Fair Housing Month, commemorating the signing of the federal Fair Housing Act more than 50 years ago. The Fair Housing Act protects people from discrimination when they are: renting or buying a home; getting a mortgage; seeking housing assistance; or engaging in other housing-related activities. The Federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on: race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status and disability.
Since before its inception, the National Association of Realtors has been the driving force, within our own industry, to promote fair housing. Bakersfield Realtors do not sit on the sidelines waiting for direction when issues present themselves. We are dedicated advocates for the communities in which we live and serve, and work tirelessly to improve the real estate industry through professionalism and service.
The Fair Housing Act was included in the Civil Rights Act of 1968, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson during the riots that ensued after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One of the pillars of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s was to end discrimination in housing, including Jim Crow laws that codified blatant discrimination. Since its passage in 1968, the Fair Housing Act has incorporated protections from discrimination based on sex, familial status and disability.
It also made discrimination in the sale or renting of housing illegal. This includes: refusal to rent, sell, or negotiate for housing; setting different terms and conditions or privileges for sale or rental of a dwelling; provide any person different housing services or facilities; falsely denying that housing is available for inspection, sale or rent; publishing any statement, notice or advertisement indicating any preference, limitation or discrimination; imposing different sale prices or rental charges; using different qualifications or criteria for applicants; harassing or evicting a tenant or a guest based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.
The membership of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors is incredibly diverse, and we come from all walks of life. We see significant value in having diversity not only within the membership, but also within our leadership. It is incredibly important to have a board that reflects not only our membership base, but our client base as well, to truly understand different cultural values and build relationships. And we take discrimination very seriously; we have adopted non-discriminatory policies in our Code of Ethics and in our Core Standards.
As Realtors, we not only care about the real estate market, but we care about communities. We care about people, and we want every person in Bakersfield and surrounding areas to achieve the American dream of homeownership. That is why our local, state and national associations have led the charge to protect housing rights in America.
As Realtors, fair housing is more than a list of dos and don’ts, rights and penalties and mandatory continuing education. As stewards of the right to own, use and transfer private property, fair housing protects our livelihood and business as Realtors. We depend on a free, open market that embraces equal opportunity. Realtors recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reaffirm our commitment to upholding fair housing law as well as our commitment to offering equal professional service to all in their search for owning a home.
You can get more information on how you are protected by visiting www.hud.gov, or by visiting www.bakersfieldrealtor.org.
Ronda Newport is the 2020 President of the Bakersfield Association of Realtors, representing more than 2,300 Realtor members.