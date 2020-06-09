The actions of the Kern County Fair’s board of directors continue to appall our local citizens. The board’s recent authorization of taking out a $600,000 loan as reported in a recent newspaper article is nothing short of a dereliction of the fiduciary responsibilities (“County fair authorizes CEO to switch banks, apply for $600,000 loan and credit card,” May 27). The members of the board should be ashamed of themselves for this irresponsible action.
Taking out a loan to cover operating expenses is never a good idea. In my opinion, loans are meant for long-term investments, capital improvements and purchasing equipment. Obtaining this loan is nothing more than a Band-Aid that will inevitably become the factor that finally sinks the ship.
The gamble is too big with the current pandemic and uncertainty of the 2020 fair. If the fair doesn’t take place this year, the loaned funds will be exhausted in 90 days and there won’t be enough new revenue to service the loan and come up with the $3 million additional funds needed to make it through the end of the year. If the Kern County Fair defaults on the loan, who would pay for it? Could it fall upon taxpayers directly or indirectly?
When a business needs a loan to pay for operating expenses, the most logical thing to do is to examine the past operational procedures and determine what can be improved and what can be eliminated. I would start with the elimination of lavish expenses including a $2,400 board member dinner in Las Vegas. There are eight board members. This equates to a dinner tab of $300 per board member, assuming each of the eight were present. Members of the board enjoyed lobster and cocktails. The CEO of the fair approved this expense which far exceeded the $23 maximum allowance for dinner under state policy. The $23 is typical of what most private companies allow their employees to spend on a meal when traveling for business.
Additionally, according to a state audit, allegedly employees of a state fair board were allowed to use state owned equipment for running personal businesses, gave away state-owned propane to employees and others and cheated on payroll matters. The matter is currently under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
If these allegations point to the Kern County Fair board after the District Attorney’s Office’s investigation, it would be a complete betrayal of the public’s trust. The fair board would have basically given carte blanche authority and approval to the very man who was at the helm when these alleged misappropriations took place. This is truly a case of the wolf guarding the hen house.
The entire fair board should step down, apologize for running the Kern County Fair into the ground through financial mismanagement and misdeeds. Options for saving our fair might include hiring a private contractor or empanel an entire new board. Maybe then we could get a decent entertainment line-up and have the folks from Paso Robles driving to our fair instead of the other way around.
Jim Luff serves on the board of many local nonprofit organizations, including serving as president of the CARE Foundation and vice president of the League of Dreams. He also serves as an ambassador for the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce and is the immediate-past chairperson of the Ambassador committee.